Controversial YouTube superstar PewDiePie is set to become a father.

The Swedish content creator – real name Felix Kjellberg – announced that he and his wife, Marzia, are expecting a baby in a Sunday video.

“I’ve been keeping a secret from you guys, and that is, I’m gonna be a dad,” he says in voiceover on the video. The YouTuber said that they found out Marzia was pregnant in November.

“I’m just so thankful everything’s been going well so far,” he said. The video features clips of Marzia’s baby bump, the couple spending time together and positive pregnancy tests.

Kjellberg said that his wife had been dealing with some sickness during her pregnancy but was “taking it like an absolute champ.”

He also described her as “the most loving and caring person I know.” The pair got married in 2019 after dating for eight years.

“I have absolutely no doubt she will be an amazing mother,” he said.

Kjellberg has amassed over 111 million subscribers on YouTube for his vlogs about video games and memes. But in recent years, the YouTuber’s career has been marred with controversy over allegations of anti-Semitism and racism. He has repeatedly denied supporting racist and anti-Semitic messages.

Disney cut ties with the creator in 2017 after he paid two men to hold a sign that read, “Death to all Jews” for a video. Later that year, he apologized for using the n-word in another clip.

In 2019, he announced he would take a break from YouTube and has since resumed making videos at a slower pace.