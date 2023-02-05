Beyoncé accepts the Grammy Award for best dance/electronic music album ("Renaissance") on Sunday, February 5. It was her record-breaking 32nd Grammy win.

Crown the Queen.

Beyoncé has now won more Grammy Awards — 32 — than any other artist in history. She broke the record when her album "Renaissance" won the Grammy for best dance/electronic album. It was her fourth Grammy of the night.

"I'm trying not to be too emotional," she said while accepting her record-breaking award. "I'm trying to just receive this night."

Later in the night, Harry Styles won album of the year for "Harry's House," Lizzo won record of the year for "About Damn Time" and Bonnie Raitt won song of the year for "Just Like That." Some of the other winners Sunday were Willie Nelson (best country music album), Kendrick Lamar (best rap album), Adele (best pop solo performance) and Sam Smith and Kim Petras (best pop duo or group performance). Samara Joy won best new artist.

Trevor Noah hosted the event for the third straight year.