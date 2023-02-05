Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf died Sunday, February 5, after a prolonged illness, according to a statement from the Pakistani military. He was 79 years old.

The former leader had been living in self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates since 2016. He seized power from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a military coup in 1999 and appointed himself president in 2001. He continued to lead Pakistan as president until 2008.

Musharraf became a key ally of the United States following the 9/11 terror attacks, and he tried to become an indispensable figure in combating Islamic extremism. But his time in power was marred with controversy, and he was accused of widespread human rights abuses and oppression.