Pope Francis pleads for peace as he meets South Sudanese people displaced by war

Juba, South Sudan CNN —

Pope Francis called for peace on Saturday as he met a group of several hundred South Sudanese people internally displaced by war at an event in the country’s capital Juba.

“I want to renew my forceful and heartfelt appeal to end all conflict and to resume the peace process in a serious way,” the pope told the crowd gathered in the Freedom Hall.

“There is no room for delay,” Francis said to applause. His words echoed his message to the country’s leaders Friday evening when he criticized the “stagnant” peace process.

The pope’s visit to South Sudan came days after the 86-year-old held Mass for 1 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), another country grappling with poverty and strife. Francis’ trip to the DRC – the first papal visit since 1985 – came as the African nation is beset by armed fighting and a worsening refugee crisis.

South Sudan has been in a civil war since 2013, and a 2018 peace agreement has yet to be fully implemented. The war has led to more than 4 million South Sudanese people – 65% of them aged under 18 – either fleeing the country or being internally displaced, according to the UNHCR.

“The future cannot lie in refugee camps,” the pontiff said Saturday.

“There is no room for further delay,” he said, adding that “great numbers of children born in recent years have only known the reality of camps for displaced persons.”

Attendees cheer as Pope Francis arrives for a meeting at the Freedom Hall in Juba, South Sudan, on February 4. Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images Pope Francis meets with a group of South Sudanese Jesuits in Juba. Vatican Media/ABACA/Shutterstock Women holding flags and peace banners await the arrival of Pope Francis at the St. Theresa Cathedral in Juba, South Sudan. Ben Curtis/AP Pope Francis disembarks at Juba International Airport during his apostolic journey to Juba, South Sudan, on February 3. Yara Nardi/Reuters A nun reacts as she welcomes Pope Francis during his visit to Juba, South Sudan. Thomas Mukoya/Reuters Pope Francis watches a welcome ceremony at the Martyrs' stadium in Kinshasa, on February 2. Ciro Fusco/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Pope Francis arrives at Martyrs' Stadium in Kinshasa, on February 2. Alexis Huguet/AFP/Getty Images Worshipers gather at the Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa on Thursday, February 2. Moses Sawasawa/AP Pope Francis celebrates Mass at N'Dolo Airport in Kinshasa on Wednesday. Handout/Vatican Media/Reuters Worshipers greet Pope Francis as he arrives at N'Dolo Airport. Moses Sawasawa/AP Pope Francis is seen amid a crowd at N'Dolo Airport on February 1. Yara Nardi/Reuters A choir sings ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis at N'Dolo Airport. Alexis Huguet/AFP/Getty Images A woman with a child holds an image of Pope Francis at N'Dolo Airport. Yara Nardi/Reuters Attendees arrive ahead of Pope Francis' Mass at N'Dolo Airport. Alexis Huguet/AFP/Getty Images People sleep on the grass ahead of Pope Francis' arrival at N'Dolo Airport in Kinshasa. Arsène Mpiana/AFP/Getty Images Pope Francis is welcomed by residents of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Tuesday, January 31. Handout/Vatican Media/Reuters Pope Francis sits with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo during a welcome ceremony at the Palais de la Nation, in Kinshasa. Jerome Delay/AP Pope Francis shakes hands with President Tshisekedi during the first day of his visit to the DRC. Handout/Vatican Media/Reuters People react as Pope Francis arrives in Kinshasa on Tuesday. Yara Nardi/Reuters Pope Francis is greeted by two children as he arrives in Kinshasa. Handout/Vatican Media/Reuters A cheering crowd runs after Pope Francis' convoy as it passes through Kinshasa. Justin Makangara/Reuters Pope Francis arrives at N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa on Tuesday. Yara Nardi/Reuters People in traditional dress greet Pope Francis. Handout/Vatican Media/Reuters Pope Francis stands next to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni while aboard the plane from Rome to Kinshasa on Tuesday. Yara Nardi/Reuters In photos: Pope Francis visits DRC and South Sudan Prev Next

Rebecca Nyakour, a young girl who lives in a refugee camp in Juba, addressed the pope, asking him to give a special blessing to internally displaced and refugee children.

“We know you are a great leader because despite your bad knee, you have come to be with us,” she said.

“Pope Francis, we love you; we will never forget this day. Thank you for loving South Sudan,” she said to great applause.

Francis gave a special blessing to the children of South Sudan, together with Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby and Moderator of General Assembly of Church of Scotland Iain Greenshields, who are with the pope on this trip. The three churches represent the majority Christian denominations to which most South Sudanese belong.

On Saturday evening all three Christian leaders are scheduled to participate in a joint prayer ceremony at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba. The pope will hold an outdoor mass in Juba on Sunday morning before returning to Rome in the afternoon.

“South Sudan, wrecked by years of war, longs for an end to the constant violence that forces many people to be displaced and live in conditions of great hardship,” the pope said before leaving Rome for Africa on Tuesday.

The public welcomed the Pope with national flags and peace banners at the St. Theresa Cathedral in Juba on Saturday. Ben Curtis/AP

South Sudan gained independence from Muslim-majority Sudan in 2011 after decades of conflict only to plunge into civil war two years later when fighting erupted between those loyal to President Salva Kir and those allied with Vice-President Riek Machar, who is from a different ethnic group.

In April 2019, the pope held a spiritual retreat at the Vatican for political and religious leaders in South Sudan, and in an unprecedented gesture he knelt down and kissed the feet of President Kir and Vice-President Machar.