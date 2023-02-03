Tiny Robot orig jc
Video: This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
01:08 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 15 videos
Tiny Robot orig jc
Video: This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 012623 Clip 2 16x9 nb
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Argo boating app 2
'Make my dad famous': A daughter's quest to showcase her dad's artwork
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap 012623 Clip 1 16x9 nb
Are Musk's Twitter actions a speed bump for Tesla?
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
OpenAI ChatGPT STOCK
He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why he is issuing a warning about ChatGPT
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter competitor to Elon Musk: Get off the internet
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 2 16x9
Tinder is reportedly testing a $500 per month subscription plan. Is it worth it?
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
corvette eray thumb
See the first electrified and fastest-accelerating Corvette
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
19 TikTok STOCK
Experts raising alarm over 'crisis' of TikTok's impact on mental health
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Quirky CES Products Split
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL self driving stroller
'The stroller takes care of itself': See how this self-driving stroller works
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BMW CES 2023
Watch this color changing BMW in action
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Foreman dnt AI
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bill Gates
Here's what school protocols Bill Gates thinks didn't work during pandemic
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Activision Blizzard will pay $35 million to settle US government allegations that the video game giant violated a whistleblower protection rule and lacked processes to collect workplace misconduct complaints, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The agreement announced Friday is the latest blow to the embattled publisher, which has faced widespread criticism over numerous allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation and other workplace misconduct. The company is also the subject of a highly scrutinized $69 billion acquisition deal by Microsoft.

Because of its lack of procedures to understand the breadth and nature of misconduct complaints, Activision Blizzard could not adequately determine whether it needed to disclose those issues to investors, the SEC said.

The SEC also alleged that between 2016 and 2021, Activision Blizzard illegally included a clause in employee separation agreements that required them to notify the company if the SEC began asking them questions.

The company’s settlement with the SEC is not an admission of fault. In a statement, Activision Blizzard said it was pleased to have resolved the government investigation.

“As the order recognizes, we have enhanced our disclosure processes with regard to workplace reporting and updated our separation contract language,” the company said. “We did so as part of our continuing commitment to operational excellence and transparency. Activision Blizzard is confident in its workplace disclosures.”