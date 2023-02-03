A visual history of the State of the Union
Published 4:15 PM EST, Fri February 3, 2023
President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7.
It's a tradition that is rooted in the US Constitution, and there have been 98 in-person annual messages since George Washington's first in 1790.
In 1801, Thomas Jefferson sent written annual messages to the House and Senate, a precedent that lasted more than a century until President Woodrow Wilson brought back the in-person practice 1913.