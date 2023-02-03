CNN —

“Celebrity Jeopardy” has a new star winner.

The 2023 champion for the show was actor Ike Barinholtz, who triumphed over fellow contestants Patton Oswalt and Wil Wheaton on the finale episode on Thursday.

Barinholtz was awarded with a $1 million grand prize, with his winnings going to benefit Pacific Clinic’s Hollygrove Program.

In an exciting Final Jeopardy! round, “The Mindy Project” star beat out Oswalt by just $1. Both Oswalt and Barinholtz were able to double their scores after hitting multiple daily doubles throughout the game.

Oswalt was awarded $250,000 to benefit Alice’s Kids, and Wheaton played for the National Women’s Law Center, winning an award of $100,000.

Mayim Bialik hosted the 2023 'Celebrity Jeopardy' finale. Tyler Golden/ABC

In October 2022, Barinholtz advanced to the championship after beating comedian Iliza Shlesinger and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu in the first of three semifinal rounds.

Wheaton advanced to the championship after competing against actors John Michael Higgins and Joel Kim Booster in the second semifinal round that aired in November 2022.

(From left) Wil Wheaton, Patton Oswalt and Ike Barinholtz competed on the 2023 'Celebrity Jeopardy' finale. Tyler Golden/ABC

Actor and comedian Oswalt competed against “Ted Lasso” star Brendan Hunt and actor Michael Cera in the third semifinal round last month.

Oswalt correctly answered the Final Jeopardy! clue after trailing Cera and Hunt for the majority of the game, a surprise win that advanced Oswalt to compete in Thursday’s championship.

Bialik and “Jeopardy” champ Ken Jennings were named the permanent co-hosts for the long-running game show following the 2020 death of longtime host Alex Trebek. Jennings and Bialik split hosting duties for the flagship “Jeopardy” program, with Bialik standing as the singular host for the “Celebrity Jeopardy” tournament.