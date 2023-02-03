This weekend, you’ll find a deal on the Philips SmartSleep sunrise lamp, a discounted Instant Pot and savings on Crap Eyewear sunglasses. All that and more below.

Nike Looks to Love Sale Nike Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, this Valentine’s Day sale at Nike has you covered. Right now, use code LOVE20 for 20% off thousands of styles.

Lowest Price Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light $200 $165 at Amazon Amazon After testing more than a dozen alarm clocks, we found the Philips SmartSleep Connected to be an outstanding choice thanks to its immersive sunrise, customizable alarms and useful relaxation exercises. Despite its outshining much of the competition, we didn’t select it as one of our picks, mostly due to its lofty price. Right now, however, the clock is seeing an all-time low price, making it a great nightstand upgrade that won’t totally break the bank.

Editor Favorite Crap Eyewear BOGO Sale Crap Eyewear Save on chic sunglasses from this sustainable LA-based brand. Crap Eyewear is offering a BOGO deal sitewide so you can get two pairs for the price of one, no code necessary.

Instant Pot Duo Plus $150 $110 at Amazon Instant Pot Score a variant of our favorite pressure cooker, the Instant Pot Duo Plus, up to 27% off, alongside a range of other models from the brand. With an intuitive interface, numerous preset functions and whisper-quiet steam release, this model promises to be the holy grail of small kitchen appliances — and it delivers. Even novice cooks can easily achieve great results on a wide variety of recipes, so browse the top-rated Instant Pots on sale now.

Rumpl 30% off Original Puffy Football Blankets Rumpl Versatile and machine-washable, Rumpl blankets are durable enough for the outdoors yet cozy enough for the couch. Our editors ran the Original Puffy Blanket through a gauntlet of tests and found that it held up, and we love that Rumpl’s products are made from sustainable post-consumer materials. Now through Feb. 12, you can shop the brand’s collection of NFL blankets at 30% off ahead of the big game and rep your favorite team for less.

More deals to shop

• Get 15% off sustainable paper towels from Cloud Paper with code FOOTBALL-PT now through Feb. 2.

• Save on upgraded toys and crates from Fable; right now everything is 14% off with code LOVE14.

• Enjoy 15% off luxurious bedding sitewide at Crane & Canopy when you spend $200 or more. Use code FRIENDS23 now through Feb. 6.

• Buy a $50 Adidas gift card at NewEgg right now and get a free $15 Adidas gift card with your purchase — then browse the Adidas site to spend as you please.

• Save on Philosophy skin and hair care right now at Woot!

• A pair of Jabra Elite 85h headphones, offering solid sound and intuitive controls, is 26% off right now.

• Underscored readers can get an exclusive 35% off sitewide at Norwegian Wool; simply use code CNN35 to save on elegant, ultra-warm apparel.

• Spend $50 on select beauty products and get a free $10 Amazon gift card with code BEAUTYDEAL10.

• Whether you’re gearing up to host a party for the big game or just replenishing your pantry, it’s never a bad idea to save on a wide variety of snacks from Amazon.

• Stay comfortable at your standing desk or while cooking with this thick anti-fatigue floor mat.

Deals you may have missed

Kindle Paperwhite $150 $110 at Amazon Amazon Our pick for the best budget e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite boasts a lightweight design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes. Waterproof and equipped with a super-long-lasting battery, the Paperwhite is the perfect vacation accessory to pore over all your favorite beach reads, or the ideal nightstand companion. The latest Paperwhite is $40 off at Amazon in Agave Green and Denim, the first discount we’ve seen in these brand-new colors.

Editor Favorite Open Spaces Storage Gems $38 $17 at Nordstrom Open Spaces Storage tools don’t need to be just a functional means to an end. Beyond simply containing your stuff, they can also be a part of your interior decoration. Thankfully, Open Spaces puts the style into organization with bins, shoe racks and more. Right now the brand’s gorgeous Storage Gems are over half off at Nordstrom in two colorways. Perfect for small items like jewelry, desk supplies, makeup and more, they’re a beautiful way to corral your things.

Lowest Price Cooler Master SK653 Keyboard $155 $90 at Amazon Cooler Master With a full complement of keys in a minimalist frame that doesn’t take up too much room on your desk, easy-to-use software and cross-platform compatibility, the Cooler Master SK653 is a big improvement over low-profile membrane keyboards. Right now you can score our pick for the best full-size low-profile keyboard at an all-time low price on Amazon.

Levi’s Warehouse Event Levi's It’s a perfect time to stock up on denim, thanks to this warehouse sale happening now at Levi’s. Get up to 75% off closeout styles, plus 30% off any regular order over $125. Whether you go for a standard pair of blue jeans, denim jacket, graphic tee or anything else, you’re sure to find nice savings at this classic brand.

Starface Hydro-Stars $15 $11 at Soko Glam Starface A useful addition to an acne-targeting skin care regimen, hydrocolloid pimple patches accelerate healing and reduce scarring. Get a pack of 32 Starface patches for under $11 to add a little whimsy to your skin; they even come packaged in a mirrored refillable compact.