“SNL” cast members hit on celebrity guest host after finding out he’s single, researchers find inspiration to create a robot and an eight-year-old boy encounters a scary moment in the Great Barrier Reef. These are the must-see videos of the week.
See ‘SNL’ cast members hit on Michael B. Jordan after they find out he’s single
During Michael B. Jordan’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue, multiple female cast members informed him that they were interested.
This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
Researchers took gallium and embedded it with magnetic particles to create a robot that can melt and move. Their inspiration? A sea cucumber.
8-year-old boy proudly shows off the fish he caught. See the scary moment that followed
Manni Alam accrued millions of views on his TikTok channel after posting his encounter with a shark in the Great Barrier Reef, Australia.
Suspect flips stolen cop car onto tracks as train approaches. See what happened next
Atlanta police officers rescued a man, who had stolen a patrol car, seconds before a train struck the vehicle.
See what Punxsutawney Phil predicted on Groundhog Day
The legendary weather watcher woke up and saw his shadow this year, calling for six more weeks of winter..