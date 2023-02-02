The Rev. Al Sharpton introduces the family of Tyre Nichols during his funeral service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, February 1.

Mourners in Memphis, Tennessee, celebrated the life of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, February 1.

The 29-year-old Black man died last month, three days after he was beaten by Memphis police following a traffic stop. Five former officers, who are also Black, have been charged with second-degree murder.

Footage of Nichols' brutal attack was released publicly last week.

During Wednesday's service, the Rev. Al Sharpton delivered an impassioned eulogy that paid tribute to Nichols' life and served as a clarion call for justice. RowVaughn Wells, Nichols' mother, remembered her son as "a beautiful person" and echoed others in calling for passage of the George Floyd Policing Act.

"There should be no other child that should suffer the way my son and all the other parents here (who) have lost their children," she said.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.