Geraldo Reyes latinx vpx
'It is offensive': Why state lawmaker wants 'Latinx' banned for use in state agencies
03:34 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Geraldo Reyes latinx vpx
'It is offensive': Why state lawmaker wants 'Latinx' banned for use in state agencies
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. DeSantis has adopted a more cautious approach as as thousands of Cuban migrants flocked to Florida in recent weeks. The governor, who is a top Republican presidential prospect, activated the National Guard late last week.
College Board releases framework of new AP course denounced by DeSantis
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sciutto Johnson split vpx
'I'm asking the questions': Sciutto pushes back on GOP lawmaker over debt ceiling
03:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen makes prediction on Trump investigation
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN has obtained the driver's license photograph of David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home.
Paul Pelosi attacker pushes conspiracy theories in call to local TV station
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sununu trump bts sotu SPLIT vpx
'Disappointing': GOP governor reacts to Trump's campaign speech
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
george santos house floor holocaust remembrance day
Santos delivers House floor speech on Holocaust. See CNN anchor's reaction
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
four corners segment thumb vpx
These history-making women are now in charge of $1.7 trillion in federal spending
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Ron DeSantis SPLIT
Trump says DeSantis would be 'disloyal' if he ran for president
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pence classified docs vpx
'Mistakes were made': Pence on classified documents found at his home
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pelosi body camera footage SCREENGRAB 2
Court releases video of attack on Paul Pelosi
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pelosi body camera footage SCREENGRAB 2
Manchin: McCarthy didn't call for cuts to Medicare and Social Security
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
santos podcast split vpx 012423
A New York mugging and bad checks: Podcaster reveals Santos' latest wild claims
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Lemon
'This is just outrageous': Don Lemon reacts to Florida book law
06:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alyssa farah griffin
Ex-Trump official says rush to pack after Jan. 6 could be how Pence ended up with classified documents
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
california drought marsh dnt
McCarthy voted against bills tackling drought. Hear constituent's messag
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Several state Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut are seeking to ban state agencies from using “Latinx,” – the latest example of political backlash against the term.

Members of the Connecticut state House introduced a bill last month that would prohibit state agencies and employees acting on behalf of state agencies from using “Latinx” in official communications.

Rep. Geraldo Reyes, one of the primary sponsors of the bill, told CNN on Thursday that he and his colleagues behind the bill are Puerto Rican and consider the term offensive.

“It’s a term that we believe is unnecessary because the Spanish language, which is 1,500-plus years old, already identifies male, female and neutral,” Reyes said on “CNN Newsroom,” adding that “Latin” and “Latino” were both gender-neutral options.

Reyes told CNN that a state House committee is screening the bill, and that he hopes it will soon receive a public hearing. If the committee approves the bill, it would need to pass the state House and Senate and be signed by the governor before it becomes law. Democrats have full government control in Connecticut.

Some activists, academics, companies and progressive groups have adopted “Latinx” in an effort to include those who fall outside the male/female gender binary. But many Hispanics and Latinos take issue with the term, calling it clunky and nonsensical for Spanish speakers.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the office on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the office on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark.
Will Newton/AP

Opinion: What Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets wrong with her 'Latinx' ban

The term has also been swept up into the nation’s culture wars. In one of her first acts as Arkansas governor, Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders barred the use of “Latinx” in official state documents and ordered a review of state agencies’ past usage of the term. GOP Rep. Monica De La Cruz of Texas, meanwhile, mocked the term during her victory speech last November, characterizing her win as “a victory for every single Hispanic who loves the Spanish language and does not want to be called Latinx.”

While “Latinx” is often derided by those on the right, politicians from both parties have expressed opposition to the term. Aside from the state lawmakers in Connecticut, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona said in 2021 that he had instructed his office not to use the term in official communications.

“Look y’all. Hispanic, Latin American are gender neutral. So we have already gender neutral options to describe the Latino community. Adding an x and creating a new word comes off as performative,” Gallego tweeted at the time. “It will not lose you an election but if your staff and consultants use Latinx in your mass communication it likely means they don’t understand the Latino community and is indicative of deeper problems.”

Few people use the term ‘Latinx’

Data suggests that “Latinx” is not widely used among the people it is meant to describe.

A Pew Research Center survey published in 2020 found that only about one in four adults in the US who identify as Hispanic or Latino have heard the term “Latinx,” while just 3% say they use it to describe themselves. Those who used the term tended to be younger, US-born and Democratic-leaning. They were also more likely to be bilingual or predominately English speakers and were more likely to have gone to college.

A protester holds a sign that reads, "LATiNXS FOR BLACK LiVES MATTER" in New York on June 2.
A protester holds a sign that reads, "LATiNXS FOR BLACK LiVES MATTER" in New York on June 2.
Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Why people are split on using 'Latinx'

Similarly, a 2021 Gallup poll found that just 4% of Hispanic and Latino Americans prefer the term “Latinx” over “Hispanic” and “Latinx,” though a majority of respondents said it didn’t matter to them which term was used.

Other surveys point to divides along cultural lines. An Axios-Ipsos Latino poll in partnership with Telemundo from last year found that a majority of Mexican Americans surveyed were comfortable with the term “Latinx,” while around just one in three Central Americans were.

Critics of “Latinx” have noted that the term falls outside the bounds of Spanish grammar and is difficult for Spanish speakers to pronounce. And given its popularity among predominately English speakers, some also feel that the term imposes English conventions upon Spanish speakers.

In recent years, others have opted for new alternatives such as “Latiné,” which is gender-neutral and more consistent with the way Spanish is spoken.

CNN’s Gustavo Valdes and Nicole Chavez contributed to this report.