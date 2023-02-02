TOPSHOT - Firefighters work among debris of a destroyed building by a rocket strike in Kramatorsk on February 2, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - At least three people were killed on February 2, 2023 and 20 wounded when a Russian rocket struck a residential building in the centre of Kramatorsk, located in Ukraine's eastern industrial region of Donetsk. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Video shows scene in the 'eye of the storm' of Russia's invasion
02:25 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
TOPSHOT - Firefighters work among debris of a destroyed building by a rocket strike in Kramatorsk on February 2, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - At least three people were killed on February 2, 2023 and 20 wounded when a Russian rocket struck a residential building in the centre of Kramatorsk, located in Ukraine's eastern industrial region of Donetsk. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Video shows scene in the 'eye of the storm' of Russia's invasion
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jason Vanderground
See the 'big money marketing' of Jesus that's set to air during the Super Bowl
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Benjamin Hall Fox News
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james corden
Late night hosts mock James Cameron, Tom Cruise after Oscar nominees revealed
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
late night biden home docs
Late night hosts caught making the same joke over latest White House drama
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BBC Sex Noise Prank 1
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
leslie biden split
Leslie Jones uses debut on 'The Daily Show' to call out Biden and his Corvette
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Titanic Reenactment Split
Pivotal 'Titanic' scene reenacted to disprove theory about the film
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
janelle monae vpx
'Glass Onion' actress talks about the challenge of her role
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jared Jeffries Price Is Right Car 1
See huge former NBA player win small car on game show
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL late night biden classified documents 1
Late night hosts react to classified documents found at Biden's former office
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe confronts Skip Bayless about tweet made after Damar Hamlin collapsed
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
ed norton finding your roots
'You want to die': Edward Norton learns details about slaves one of his ancestors owned
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Late night Kevin McCarthy house speaker vote
Late night hosts react to McCarthy's failure to win House vote for speaker
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Representative-elect George Santos (R-NY) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Wade Vandervort / AFP) (Photo by WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images)
Maggie Haberman says George Santos coverage is a 'death of local media' story. Here's why
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen and his team were traveling on Thursday to the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk to report on the search and rescue efforts underway after a residential building was leveled overnight by a Russian missile. It was “supposed to be a fairly easy shoot,” Pleitgen said, given that the crew was not heading to the frontlines of the war.

“But it turned bad in an instant,” Pleitgen said, describing what transpired in the blink of an eye as one of the “closest calls” and most dangerous episodes in his lengthy career as a foreign correspondent.

As Pleitgen and the team were heading to the scene, just moments after they had parked and exited their vehicle, a Russian missile struck nearby without warning, sending flames and thick plumes into the air as screaming civilians scrambled to find shelter. Pleitgen estimated that it landed only 40 or 50 yards shy of them.

Rescuers work at a site after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
Rescuers work at a site after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

Russian missile strike sends terrified civilians scrambling to find shelter

“People went running to safety,” he said. “We made our way to the other side of the road to get into cover in a basement there. As I looked back, a second missile struck nearly the same place. Another big blast. We took cover. [We were] in a basement with some residents.”

At least five people were wounded in the attack that badly damaged residential buildings, a children’s clinic and school, according to a Ukrainian official.

Pleitgen said that after some time had passed, “when it stayed quiet,” the CNN team exited the basement, filmed the destruction left by the powerful blasts, and then quickly left the scene.

A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. Sign up for the daily digest chronicling the evolving media landscape here.

The incident underscores the dangerous reporting that journalists are doing each day in Ukraine, navigating perilous situations to deliver news to the world about the toll Vladimir Putin’s aggression has taken on the Eastern European country and its people. The Committee to Protect Journalists said last week that Ukraine was the deadliest country for reporters in 2022, with 15 members of the press killed in the war-torn country.

“People need to understand that this war is a whole other level of danger than wars in the past decades,” Pleitgen said, adding that this is “the most dangerous” war he has ever covered. “This a full on conventional war using heavy weapons that can hit frontline areas but also civilian places anytime.”

Pleitgen said he couldn’t, for obvious reasons, detail the security precautions the CNN crew takes when operating in a war zone. But he did say that “planning and communication are everything” for the team, and that they were well prepared when the reporting assignment quickly turned dire.

The incident, Pleitgen said, has impacted how he thinks about reporting from the war zone. He said, “it is so important” for journalists to be in the country reporting on the Russian invasion that has left thousands of civilians dead and forced millions to flee their homes, “even though it is very dangerous.”

When asked how he feels about waking up in the morning tomorrow and heading back into the field, given the close call, Pleitgen said, “I feel confident.”

“But of course, an event like this reminds you to never let your guard down,” he said.

“It can all go south quickly.”