February 3, 2023

We’re going to begin Friday’s episode of CNN 10 by talking finance. What do higher interest rates mean for Americans and how might they slow down inflation? Then we ask the question: can science predict tsunamis? In search of that answer, we’ll travel to Tonga to hear from a group of scientists who aim to map the sea floor for a better understanding. Finally, we’re looking at Groundhog Day and we’ll check in with CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar who has the latest on Punxsutawney Phil’s predictions this season.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. What type of military equipment have the U.S. and Germany been in the news for sending as aid to Ukraine?

2. In what U.S. state was the sport of pickleball invented?

3. What month is recognized as Black History Month in the United States?

4. What is the name for the total amount of money the United States government is authorized to borrow?

5. In what country did a radioactive capsule recently go missing which sparked what was called a search for a needle in a haystack?

6. The last ever built version of what airplane model was completed this week?

7. A rock formation that looks like a bear was recently found on what planet?

8. What is the name of the famous groundhog from Pennsylvania that unscientifically predicts the start of spring?

9. Featured in Friday’s episode, what do scientists hope to improve with a melting metal robot?

10. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in an attempt to slow down what economic phenomenon that results in increased prices for goods and services.

