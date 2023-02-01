Two emperor tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo were found Tuesday, the zoo said. "We are thrilled beyond belief to share that our two emperor tamarin monkeys have been found, " the zoo said in a statement. "DPD located the animals early this evening, and called our team to come secure and transport the tamarins back to the Zoo." The Dallas Zoo said the monkeys will be evaluated by veterinarians Tuesday evening. The zoo previously said that "their habitat had been intentionally compromised, " but did not provide details Tuesday night about the circumstances of how they were found, deferring questions to the Dallas Police Department. JANUARY 31, 2023

