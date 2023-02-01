Authorities are investigating the theft of 12 squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana in Broussard, Louisiana.
Twelve squirrel monkeys have been stolen from a zoo in Louisiana after their facility was broken into over the weekend.

The theft happened shortly before midnight Saturday and authorities are investigating, Zoosiana said on its Facebook page.

The investigation at the zoo in Broussard, Louisiana, just outside Lafayette, comes as authorities in Dallas are investigating a series of unusual incidents involving animals at the zoo there, including the disappearance Monday of two emperor tamarin monkeys found a day later in an abandoned home about 15 miles away, officials said.
“The individual targeted facilities of smaller primates and specifically compromised the Squirrel Monkey exhibit,” the zoo said.

The investigation at the zoo in Broussard, Louisiana, just outside Lafayette, comes as authorities in Dallas are investigating a series of unusual incidents involving animals at the zoo there, including the disappearance Monday of two emperor tamarin monkeys found a day later in an abandoned home about 15 miles away, officials said.

Zoosiana didn’t say how many squirrel monkeys it had but noted the remaining monkeys were assessed by a veterinarian and animal care team and were in good health.

“All other animals are accounted for and appear to have been undisturbed,” Zoosiana said.

Zoo officials are working with local, state and federal agencies and asked anyone with information to come forward.