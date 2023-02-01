One of the two emperor tamarin monkeys found Tuesday sits in a closet in a home near Dallas.
One of the two emperor tamarin monkeys found Tuesday sits in a closet in a home near Dallas.
Dallas Police Department
CNN  — 

After a tip led authorities to two emperor tamarin monkeys that had gone missing from the Dallas Zoo, questions remain about their brief disappearance as police zero in on a man who may be connected to the case.

Authorities are investigating the theft of 12 Squirrel Monkeys from the Zoosiana zoo in Broussard, Louisiana, last weekend. In a news release, the zoo said their facility was broken into shortly before midnight on Saturday, January 28th.
Authorities are investigating the theft of 12 Squirrel Monkeys from the Zoosiana zoo in Broussard, Louisiana, last weekend. In a news release, the zoo said their facility was broken into shortly before midnight on Saturday, January 28th.
KATC

12 squirrel monkeys have been stolen from a zoo in Louisiana, officials say

The monkeys were found Tuesday inside a closet in an abandoned home about 15 miles away, police said. Their discovery a day after they vanished follows a hike in security at the zoo in light of other recent unusual incidents involving animals and as a Louisiana zoo reported the theft of 12 squirrel monkeys over the weekend.

“We are thrilled beyond belief to share that our two emperor tamarin monkeys have been found,” the Dallas Zoo said Tuesday evening. “They will be evaluated by our veterinarians this evening.”

Dallas police released a photo of one of the monkeys inside the closet, standing atop what appeared to be some fencing.

As the investigation continues into how exactly the moneys made it from the zoo to the home in Lancaster, Texas, here’s what we know about the case so far:

Monkeys’ removal was intentional, police say

This photo provided by the Dallas Zoo shows an emperor tamarins that lives at the zoo. Two monkeys were taken from the Dallas Zoo on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, police said, the latest in a string of odd incidents at the attraction being investigated. The emperor tamarins in this photo is not one of the two monkeys involved in the incident. (Dallas Zoo via AP)
This photo provided by the Dallas Zoo shows an emperor tamarins that lives at the zoo. Two monkeys were taken from the Dallas Zoo on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, police said, the latest in a string of odd incidents at the attraction being investigated. The emperor tamarins in this photo is not one of the two monkeys involved in the incident. (Dallas Zoo via AP)
Dallas Zoo via AP

Dallas Zoo's missing tamarin monkeys have been found in a closet, and investigators still want to find photographed man, police say

The Dallas Zoo learned Monday the duo of emperor tamarin monkeys was missing from their enclosure, it said.

Dallas police concluded the monkeys’ habitat was intentionally cut open, and it was “believed the animals were intentionally taken from the enclosure,” they said.

The zoo was closed Monday due to inclement weather, it earlier had announced, with the closure extended through Wednesday due to an ice storm.

How the animals left the zoo and got the abandoned house in Lancaster is still a mystery.

Unclear why officials want to talk to unidentified man

Before police announced the monkeys were found, they had released surveillance video and a photo of an unidentified man they said they were searching for and want to interview.

Police have not said why they want to speak to him or when the footage was recorded, and they’ve asked the public to contact them at 214-671-4509 with any information.

The surveillance video shows a man walking slowly down a nearly empty zoo sidewalk, looking back and forth as he moves. Another person is seen in the background walking in the opposite direction.

The photo shows a man wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt and a navy and red beanie cap while eating a bag of Doritos.

Dallas police asked for the public's help in identifying this person.
Dallas police asked for the public's help in identifying this person.
Dallas Police Department

Clouded leopard and langur monkey enclosures cut

A few other strange developments with animals have unfolded in recent weeks at the Dallas Zoo.

A clouded leopard named Nova disappeared January 13, and the zoo closed to search for the animal.

A Dallas police vehicle sit at an entrance at the Dallas Zoo, Friday morning, Jan. 13, 2023. A missing clouded leopard shut down the zoo on Friday as police helped search for the animal that officials described as not dangerous and likely hiding somewhere on the zoo grounds.
A Dallas police vehicle sit at an entrance at the Dallas Zoo, Friday morning, Jan. 13, 2023. A missing clouded leopard shut down the zoo on Friday as police helped search for the animal that officials described as not dangerous and likely hiding somewhere on the zoo grounds.
Shakfat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP

Dallas Zoo monkey enclosure fencing cut on same day as tampering that allowed leopard to escape, police say

Police launched a criminal investigation after they found the fence around Nova’s enclosure had been “intentionally cut,” they said. Later that day, Nova was found near her habitat.

Meanwhile, zoo staff observed a similar cut to the enclosure of some langur monkeys, but none of them had escaped, the zoo said.

Police did not immediately determine whether the two incidents were related.

The incidents prompted the zoo to ramp up security, including installing more cameras and boosting overnight security personnel and staffing, its president and CEO Gregg Hudson said. Restrictions were also placed on animals’ ability to go outside overnight, he added.

Vulture’s death deemed suspicious

dallas zoo sign
KTVT

Dallas Zoo to increase security and offers a reward after incidents involving several animals

Then, a lappet-faced vulture named Pin was found dead January 21 in his habitat. “Circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be from natural causes,” the zoo said in a statement.

The bird’s death was “suspicious” and it suffered “an unusual wound and injuries,” Hudson said.

The zoo is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect in the vulture’s death.

CNN’s Ashley Killough, Ed Lavandera, Theresa Waldrop, Rebekah Riess, Tina Burnside and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.