A player for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted on rape charges in Ohio, according to an indictment announced Wednesday by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

A grand jury indicted Josh Sills, 25, accusing him of raping a woman and holding her against her will on December 5, 2019, in Guernsey County.

He faces felony charges of rape and kidnapping, the indictment states.

It’s unclear whether Sills has retained an attorney. CNN has reached out to the Ohio Attorney General’s office for more information.

CNN has reached out to the Eagles for comment. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl and it’s not yet known whether Sills will appear on the team’s roster for the game on February 12.

The Ohio AG’s office said the alleged 2019 rape was immediately reported and an investigation by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s office subsequently ensued.

Sills, an offensive lineman currently in his rookie season, was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

He has been issued a summons to appear in court in Ohio on February 16, court documents state.