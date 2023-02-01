CNN —

This is not a drill: Beyoncé is heading on tour.

On Wednesday superstar singer announced her eagerly awaited “Renaissance World Tour” is coming with a post on her verified Instagram account, though initially the times and dates were not shared.

“Renaissance,” the Grammy winner’s seventh album, dropped to much acclaim in July and her devoted fan base, the Bey Hive, has been waiting on word of a tour since then.

Her last tour, was the “Formation Tour” in 2018. Prior to that there was the “On the Run,” in 2016 and featured her and her husband, Rapper Jay-Z, on 48 stops across North America and Europe.