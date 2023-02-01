Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 2, 2023

What is the debt ceiling and how could it affect the U.S. government’s ability to fulfill its legal obligations? We’ll examine that this Thursday as meetings in Washington determine what’s next. Then, we’ll take to the skies to learn more about the history of this jumbo jet and what’s in store for airlines of the future. Additionally, we’ll investigate a search that has been described as like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10