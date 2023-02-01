0202dealslead.jpg
Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite full size low profile keyboard, an exclusive discount on the brand new BioLite FirePit+ and savings on a pair of Adidas Ultraboost 22 shoes. All that and more below.

25% off sitewide

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a new scent from Homesick. The candle brand has mastered nostalgic (and romantic) fragrances tied to a specific location or experience, and right now everything is 25% off sitewide. It’s the perfect opportunity to scoop up a gift for someone special, or just stock up on new scents for your own home. 

Lowest Price

Cooler Master SK653 Keyboard

$155 $90 at Amazon

With a full complement of keys in a minimalist frame that doesn’t take up too much room on your desk, easy-to-use software and cross-platform compatibility, the Cooler Master SK653 is a big improvement over low-profile membrane keyboards. Right now, you can score our pick for the best full size low profile keyboard at an all-time low price on Amazon.

Levi’s

Warehouse Sale

It’s a perfect time to stock up on denim, thanks to this warehouse sale happening now at Levi’s. Get up to 75% off closeout styles, plus 30% off any regular order over $125. Whether you go for a standard pair of blue jeans, denim jacket, graphic tee or anything else, you’re sure to find nice savings at this classic brand.

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Road-Running Shoes

$190 From $57 at REI

If you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, REI has you covered with these deals on Adidas Ultraboost running shoes. Add a bounce to your step for up to 70% off a pair of these popular shoes, outfitted with high-performance cushioning and all-weather traction for better runs ahead. Both men’s and women’s styles are seeing this steep discount.

First-time Deal

BioLite FirePit+

$300 $210 at BioLite with code UNDERSCORED30

The brand-new BioLite FirePit+ promises all the heat and coziness of a traditional campfire with none of the smoke, fanning and hassle — and we think it lives up to the hype. Through Feb. 3, Underscored readers can get an exclusive 30% off the FirePit+ with code UNDERSCORED30 for seamless campfires ahead.

More deals to shop

• Stay active even in winter temps with an Under Armour jacket. Right now a bunch of styles are on sale at Woot!

• Reduce the appearance of blemishes with a healing CosRx pimple patch — right now a pack of 96 dots is under $10.

• Keep up with your 2023 organizational resolutions with 30% off Elfa storage solutions at the Container Store.

• This 2-in-1 wet mop and dry robot vacuum, the almost half-off Bissell Spinwave, can tackle everything from everyday dust to stubborn pet messes.

• Save big on Luna weighted blankets, on sale now at Amazon with extra savings when you clip the on-page coupon.

• This Sengled LED backlight is the perfect moody lighting for behind your TV, whether it’s movie night, game time or anything else.

• Today only, this Tineco cordless stick vacuum is $70 off.

• Save on festive Valentine’s Day candy and gifts at Woot! right now.

• If you’re hosting for the big game, it’s worth investing in a quality soundbar like this one from JBL, which is close to 40% off right now.

• This Red the Crab silicone utensil holder isn’t just adorable — it’s also over 20% off when you clip the on-page coupon.

Deals you may have missed

Starface Hydro-Stars

$15 $11 at Soko Glam

A useful addition to an acne-targeting skin care regimen, hydrocolloid pimple patches accelerate healing and reduce scarring. Get a pack of 32 Starface patches for under $11 to add a little whimsy to your skin — they even come packaged in a mirrored refillable compact.

Rare Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite

$200 $160 at Best Buy

With unmatched versatility and an impressive game library, the Nintendo Switch is a favorite at Underscored. What’s more, compared to other consoles like the PS5, Xbox Series X or even the standard Switch, the Switch Lite is cheaper and simpler without sacrificing fun. Nintendo Switch consoles are still fairly in demand, and even more difficult to find a discount on — but right now you can score the Switch Lite for $40 off in turquoise in refurbished condition. 

Chewy

Winter Savings Event

Stock up on pet food, accessories, toys and more with this sitewide promo at Chewy. The retailer is offering a $30 digital gift card when you spend $100. Stock up now on essentials from all your favorite brands, and use the gift card next time you need to replenish — after all, you can never have too many chew toys. Use code WINTER now through Feb. 5.