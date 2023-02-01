kfc double down2
The big business of Frankenfoods
01:39 - Source: CNNMoney
Food and Drink 16 videos
kfc double down2
The big business of Frankenfoods
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNNMoney
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

The 154-year-old brand behind Tabasco wants you to put its hot sauce on more than your eggs and avocado toast.

Tabasco Brand is releasing a bottled dressing, a first for the privately owned company, as it seeks to expand its appeal to those who might be intimidated by too much heat. It’s also the first time the brand, which is based in southeast Louisiana’s Cajun country, has tapped into social media for a new product.

“TikTok made us do it,” according to Lee Susen, Tabasco Brand’s chief sales and marketing officer. Susen told CNN that the dressing emerged from a conversation the company had with Christina Najjar, better known as Tinx, a TikTok star with more than 1.5 million followers. Tinx, he said, is on a “mission to normalize hot sauce as dressing.”

A superfan of the brand, Tinx has been posting her adoration for the hot sauce on her TikTok for the past few years. Tabasco Brand took notice and crafted the new dressing with her and landed on “something we thought and both agreed was an excellent representation of a way to normalize hot sauce as dressing,” Susen said.

Tabasco Brand is making its first-ever dressing.
Tabasco Brand is making its first-ever dressing.
Michael Simon/TABASCO Brand

The result? A smooth blend of Tabasco green jalapeño sauce, avocado and herbs. The limited time offering goes on sale Wednesday on Amazon for $9.99 for a 12-ounce bottle. Susen envisions that salads are the “primary application” for it, but knows social media users will have their own ideas.

Susen said that household penetration of hot sauce is “relatively low compared to other condiments,” with ketchup, mayonnaise and mustard outpacing it in sales. Turning the hot sauce into a dressing could help undercut the idea that it’s to be used only in small doses.

“There’s a tendency to think about hot sauce as only an agent of heat,” he said. “For us, we think of it as a multi-dimensional source of excitement and interest. Part of this is education and another part of it is expanded application.”

Tabasco Brand is also facing growing competition from more established brands, like Cholula, and newer brands like Yellowbird Sauces. That, according to Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, is posing problems for the aging brand.

“Many of these have captured the attention of consumers in a way that Tabasco Brand, which is a more traditional label, has not,” Saunders said. He added that since hot sauce uses are limited compared to other condiments, Tabasco Brand has to innovate to keep growing.

“They will hope that their hot sauce dressing provides a new avenue and converts some new customers to the brand. It also addresses new meal occasions,” Saunders told CNN. Using Tinx, Saunders suggests that the brand is “targeting a much younger demographic than its core products traditionally address.”

Helping the storied brand remain relevant keeps Susen up at night, he admitted. He thinks broadening the sauce’s appeal will help.

“To have lasted that long, something at the center of the brand continues to work,” he said. “For us, it’s we can’t rest on our laurels and can’t allow history to be the only guide. We have to be consumer centric in the approach or we always risk irrelevance.”