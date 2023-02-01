Pope Francis is welcomed by residents of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Tuesday, January 31.
Pope Francis is welcomed by residents of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Tuesday, January 31.
Handout/Vatican Media/Reuters

Pope Francis visits the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan this week, where Roman Catholics make up about half of the populations.

Both African nations are rich in natural resources, but have been plagued by long-standing conflicts that have resulted in millions of refugees and displaced people facing hunger.

DRC is getting its first visit by a pope since John Paul II traveled there in 1985 when the country was known as Zaire. Its 45 million-strong Catholic Church has a long history of promoting democracy and, as the pope arrives, it is gearing up to monitor elections scheduled for December.

The 86-year-old pontiff will tour the two countries from January 31 to February 5. The trip was originally scheduled to take place last July but was postponed due to Francis suffering from a chronic knee injury, which has since improved.

On Friday the pope leaves Kinshasa for South Sudan's capital, Juba, where he'll be joined by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Iain Greenshields. "This will be a historic visit," Welby said. "After centuries of division, leaders of three different parts of (Christianity) are coming together in an unprecedented way."

There are 2.2 million internally displaced people in South Sudan and another 2.3 million have fled the country as refugees, according to the United Nations, which has praised the Catholic Church as a "powerful and active force in building peace and reconciliation in conflict-torn regions."

Worshipers gather at the Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa on Thursday, February 2.
Moses Sawasawa/AP
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at N'Dolo Airport in Kinshasa on Wednesday.
Handout/Vatican Media/Reuters
Worshipers greet Pope Francis as he arrives at N'Dolo Airport.
Moses Sawasawa/AP
Pope Francis is seen amid a crowd at N'Dolo Airport on February 1.
Yara Nardi/Reuters
A choir sings ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis at N'Dolo Airport.
Alexis Huguet/AFP/Getty Images
A woman with a child holds an image of Pope Francis at N'Dolo Airport.
Yara Nardi/Reuters
Attendees arrive ahead of Pope Francis' Mass at N'Dolo Airport.
Alexis Huguet/AFP/Getty Images
People sleep on the grass ahead of Pope Francis' arrival at N'Dolo Airport in Kinshasa.
Arsène Mpiana/AFP/Getty Images
Pope Francis sits with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo during a welcome ceremony at the Palais de la Nation, in Kinshasa, on Tuesday, January 31.
Jerome Delay/AP
Pope Francis shakes hands with President Tshisekedi during the first day of his visit to the DRC.
Handout/Vatican Media/Reuters
People react as Pope Francis arrives in Kinshasa on Tuesday.
Yara Nardi/Reuters
Pope Francis is greeted by two children as he arrives in Kinshasa.
Handout/Vatican Media/Reuters
A cheering crowd runs after Pope Francis' convoy as it passes through Kinshasa.
Justin Makangara/Reuters
Pope Francis arrives at N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa on Tuesday.
Yara Nardi/Reuters
People in traditional dress greet Pope Francis.
Handout/Vatican Media/Reuters
Pope Francis stands next to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni while aboard the plane from Rome to Kinshasa on Tuesday.
Yara Nardi/Reuters