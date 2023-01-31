pfizer ceo albert bourla
Pfizer CEO pledges vaccines to low-income countries at zero profit
03:13 - Source: CNNBusiness
Top business news 17 videos
pfizer ceo albert bourla
Pfizer CEO pledges vaccines to low-income countries at zero profit
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab invisible house
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sièges avion bannière
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A shopper checks eggs before he purchases at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Anyone going to buy a dozen eggs these days will have to be ready to pay up because the lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to prices more than doubling over the past year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Egg prices soar as shortage linked to deadly virus
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
'Sober bar' owner says she's struggling to meet unprecedented demands
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
empty restaurant
Why small business owners may not feel inflation ease
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Closeup shot of blue fire from domestic kitchen hob. Gas cooker with burning flames propane gas.
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
powell thumb sweden
Powell explains why the Fed will not 'promote a greener economy'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

Pfizer generated nearly $57 billion in combined sales last year from its Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine and Paxlovid antiviral pill. That works out to almost 60% of the company’s total revenue for 2022. But the boom appears to be over.

Pfizer (PFE) told Wall Street Tuesday that it expects Covid-related sales to plunge to $21.5 billion this year… below Wall Street’s forecasts. Shares of Pfizer (PFE) were up slightly despite the news. BioNTech (BNTX), which partners with Pfizer (PFE) to make and sell the vaccine, was up about 1% as well.

Sales of Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral pill, used to treat people with Covid-19, are expected to plunge this year.
Sales of Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral pill, used to treat people with Covid-19, are expected to plunge this year.
Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

But a big part of the problem for Pfizer, as well as vaccine rival Moderna (MRNA), is that public health care agencies already had an ample supply of vaccines and pills to help prevent the spread of Covid and treat those who contract the virus.

The company also is now factoring in zero revenue for Paxlovid from China after April 1, since the Chinese government is removing the antiviral pill from its list of treatments that are eligible for reimbursement as part of its national insurance program.

Pfizer noted that it now expects to sell just $13.5 billion of its vaccine and $8 billion of the Paxlovid pill this year. Wall Street was expecting vaccine revenue of $14.4 billion and $10.3 billion of Paxlovid for 2023, according to estimates tracked by Refinitiv.

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on how the Bipartisan Infratructure Law will provide funding to replace the 150 year old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, at the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel North Portal in Baltimore, Maryland, on January 30.
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on how the Bipartisan Infratructure Law will provide funding to replace the 150 year old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, at the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel North Portal in Baltimore, Maryland, on January 30.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Biden intends to end Covid-19 and public health emergencies on May 11

Pfizer reported Comirnaty sales of $37.8 billion last year and revenue of $18.9 billion from Paxlovid.

Pfizer said in its earnings release that sales from Covid products are expected to rise again in 2024 “after reaching a low point in 2023 due to significant government supply on hand to start the year.”

Still, as the world adapts to the fact that Covid is not going away, Pfizer is going to try to find new blockbuster medications.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla talks during a press conference with European Commission President after a visit to oversee the production of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at the factory of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, in Puurs, on April 23, 2021.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla talks during a press conference with European Commission President after a visit to oversee the production of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at the factory of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, in Puurs, on April 23, 2021.
John Thys/AFP/Getty Images
video

Pfizer CEO shares thoughts on boosters and the future of Covid

“Our focus is always on what is next. As we turn to 2023, we expect to once again set records, with potentially the largest number of new product and indication launches that we’ve ever had in such a short period of time,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in the earnings press release.

Pfizer has completed a series of acquisitions over the past few years in order to gain access to promising new medications. It spent about $25 billion to buy Biohaven Pharmaceutical, Arena Pharmaceuticals and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Pfizer now has several cancer and inflammatory disease drugs in its pipeline as well as a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

But Wall Street is growing impatient.

Shares of Pfizer are down more than 15% so far in 2023, following a 13% drop last year. The stock surged more than 60% in 2021 due to strong sales for its vaccine.