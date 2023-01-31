Washington, DC CNN —

US home prices nudged higher in November, but the pace of that growth slowed, as rising mortgage rates pushed prospective buyers out of the housing market late last year.

Home prices rose 7.7% in November from the year before, a smaller jump than the 9.2% growth seen in October, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index, released Tuesday.

The South led, with Miami; Atlanta; and Tampa, Florida, all reporting the highest year-over-year gains among the cities in the 20-city index in November. Miami led the way with an 18.4% price increase from the year prior, followed by Tampa and Atlanta. All 20 cities reported lower price increases in the year ending November 2022 compared to the year ending October 2022.

Month-over-month declines continued in November, with all 20 cities reporting declines before seasonal adjustments. After seasonal adjustments, 19 cities still reported declines, with only Detroit increasing 0.1%.

Last July marked the first month-over-month decrease for the national index since February 2012 and that continued through November, with seasonally adjusted prices falling 0.3% month over month.

“November 2022 marked the fifth consecutive month of declining home prices in the US,” said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI. “As the Federal Reserve moves interest rates higher, mortgage financing continues to be a headwind for home prices.”

And economic weakness, including the possibility of a recession, could continue to hold back potential buyers, said Lazzara.

“Given these prospects for a challenging macroeconomic environment, home prices may well continue to weaken,” he said.

