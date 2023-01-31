New York CNN —

Employers continued to raise wages during the fourth quarter to attract workers and hold on to existing staff, though the pace of the increases slowed from the previous quarter.

While workers won’t be happy that the pay boosts still aren’t keeping up with inflation, the deceleration will likely please the Federal Reserve, which meets this week to determine how much more to hike interest rates.

Wages and salaries for civilian workers increased by 1% in the fourth quarter and by 5.1% for the year ending in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ quarterly Employment Cost Index released Tuesday.

This reflected a slowdown from the third quarter, when wages and salaries increased 1.3% quarter over quarter. For the year ending in September, wages and salaries were up 5.1%.

Economists expected the index to increase by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

However, after adjusting for rising prices, wages and salaries declined 1.2% over the year ending in December. They had fallen 3% for the year ending in September.

The Fed keeps a close eye on the Employment Cost Index to monitor the extent to which skyrocketing inflation is boosting wages — a factor in its decision of how much and how fast to raise interest rates. The central bank is expected to announce its latest move on Wednesday, with many observers forecasting only a quarter-point bump, following a similar deceleration in December when it hiked rates by half a point instead of three-quarters.

The ECI tracks changes in employers’ labor costs for wages and salaries, along with health, retirement and other benefits. The index is not subject to the same distortions as other measures, such as average hourly earnings, because it keeps the composition of the workforce constant.

