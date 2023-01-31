Today, you’ll find a deal on an Arlo indoor security camera, a discounted Thermapen One and savings on a refurbished Nintendo Switch Lite. All that and more below.

Best Tested Arlo Essential Indoor Camera $100 $70 at Amazon Arlo You can keep a close eye on your home with an Arlo indoor camera, which earned our top pick after testing nearly a dozen competitors. Arlo’s Essential Indoor Camera is built with privacy in mind, easy to set up and inexpensive, with a monthly storage plan. The video quality is top-notch, motion alerts are prompt and audio sounds great. Now 30% off, it’s matching the lowest price we’ve seen.

Starface Hydro-Stars $15 $11 at Soko Glam Starface A useful addition to an acne-targeting skin care regimen, hydrocolloid pimple patches accelerate healing and reduce scarring. Get a pack of 32 Starface patches for under $11 to add a little whimsy to your skin — they even come packaged in a mirrored refillable compact.

Rare Deal Nintendo Switch Lite $200 $160 at Best Buy Amazon With unmatched versatility and an impressive game library, the Nintendo Switch is a favorite at Underscored. What’s more, compared to other consoles like the PS5, Xbox Series X or even the standard Switch, the Switch Lite is cheaper and simpler without sacrificing fun. Nintendo Switch consoles are still fairly in demand, and even more difficult to find a discount on — but right now you can score the Switch Lite for $40 off in turquoise in refurbished condition.

Nike Apparel $30 From $15 at Woot! Nike Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, this sale has you covered. Right now, Woot! is offering up to 70% off a bunch of apparel.

Best Tested Thermapen One $99 $69 at ThermoWorks ThermoWorks Our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is on sale right now. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. ThermoWorks is offering a significant discount on open box thermometers — which work like new and come with a full warranty — so snag one now before they all run out.

More deals to shop

• A bunch of Ugg styles are nicely discounted at Zulily right now.

• Protect your skin with this gentle-yet-effective Cocokind SPF, half off at Soko Glam.

• During the Winter Your Way sale at Apt2B, you’ll get 18% off all furniture and decor — but hurry, the sale ends today.

• Shop discounted Valentine’s Day picture books for the kiddos.

• After testing this Hurom juicer for ourselves, we determined that it’s worth the money and the counter space. Get it 15% off right now.

• Shop discounted Korean skincare thanks to this Beauty of Joseon sale at Amazon.

• Target is offering an Apple Watch 7 for as low as $380, a nice discount on a smart watch upgrade we like.

• Get 20% off pet portraits and other special accessories sitewide at West & Willow using code VDAY20 through Jan. 31. westandwillow.com

• Outfit your home with smart lighting with these Philips Hue lightstrips, on sale now at Woot!

• Save on Sperry footwear from duck boots to boat shoes right now.

Deals you may have missed

Chewy Winter Savings Event Chewy Stock up on pet food, accessories, toys and more with this sitewide promo at Chewy. The retailer is offering a $30 digital gift card when you spend $100. Stock up now on essentials from all your favorite brands, and use the gift card next time you need to replenish — after all, you can never have too many chew toys. Use code WINTER now through Feb. 5.

Editor Favorite iPad Air (5th Generation) $600 $500 at Amazon apple Compact and breezy with performance that rivals the iPad Pro, the latest-generation iPad Air is a fantastic tablet choice for school, work or play. Pair the Air with the Apple Magic Keyboard for a classic laptop interface or a second-generation Apple Pencil for sketching and notes. Regularly $600 for 64GB of internal storage, you’re getting a pretty complete package at a $100 discount. Whether you’re a student, a remote worker or someone looking to upgrade from an entry-level tablet, the latest iPad Air deserves a look.