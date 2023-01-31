Tiny Robot orig jc
CNN  — 

PayPal said Tuesday it plans to lay off about 2,000 employees, or roughly 7% of its staff, making it the latest tech firm to announce significant job cuts in recent months amid broader economic uncertainty.

In a memo to staff announcing the layoffs, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman referred to the “challenging macro-economic environment” and said the company “must continue to change as our world, our customers, and our competitive landscape evolve.”

The Amazon Lab126, a research and development company owned by Amazon.com, headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, U.S., on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Silicon Valley has the lowest office vacancy rate in the U.S., even as technology companies embrace remote work.
The Amazon Lab126, a research and development company owned by Amazon.com, headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, U.S., on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Silicon Valley has the lowest office vacancy rate in the U.S., even as technology companies embrace remote work.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Silicon Valley layoffs go from bad to worse

Much of the tech industry is cutting costs in response to a shift in pandemic-fueled demand for digital services and economic headwinds, including rising interest rates and fears of a looming recession. In January alone, Microsoft, Google-parent Alphabet and Salesforce each announced plans to cut thousands of workers.

Shares of PayPal are down more than 50% over the past year.

In his memo, Schulman said reductions will occur over the coming weeks and departing workers will be provided with “generous” severance packages.

“I want to express my personal appreciation for the meaningful contributions they have made to PayPal,” Schulman said of the employees being let go.