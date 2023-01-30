rob mcelhenney wrexham fa cup football spt intl_00000000.png
Wrexham AFC owner Rob McElhenney on team's FA Cup run
02:04 - Source: CNN
International football news 16 videos
rob mcelhenney wrexham fa cup football spt intl_00000000.png
Wrexham AFC owner Rob McElhenney on team's FA Cup run
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter speaks to the media during the United States Men's National Team Roster Reveal Party For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Brooklyn Steel on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
US Men's soccer coach being investigated for incident in 1991
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pele brazil wake santos pozzebon intldsk_00013324.png
Brazilian fans prepare to say goodbye to legend Pelé
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DAVOS, Switzerland: Former Brazilian soccer star Pele, Director of Empresas Pele (L) talks during the World Economic Forum session "Can a ball change the world: the role of sports in Development" 26 January 2006 in Davos. AFP PHOTO FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dead at 82
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
andres cantor reaction argentina vpx
World Cup commentator breaks down in tears over Argentina victory
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stefano pozzebon argentina world cup
Fans in Argentina douse reporter while celebrating World Cup win
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab messi and teammates on bus
See Messi and teammates' bus cruise through jubilant Buenos Aires
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab messi return home
See Messi and triumphant teammates arrive in Argentina
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
soccer goat
Watch: Expert answers who the GOAT of soccer is
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dubai world cup fever
Dubai is at fever pitch for the World Cup
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nasser Al Khater
'Death is a natural part of life': Qatari official brushes off worker death at World Cup
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grant wahl lebron james split
Hear LeBron James react to death of sports writer Grant Wahl
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail guillam balague grant whal housemate
Grant Wahl's housemate Guillem Balagué pays tribute to US journalist
05:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Paris to Doha thumb
They cycled more than 4000 miles by bike to see the World Cup
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
French L1 football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) President Nasser Al-Khelaifi attends a press conference after the club appointed his new coach at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on July 5, 2022. - French coach Christophe Galtier quit as coach of Nice in June and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was released from his duties earlier today. Galtier, who guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 2021, is PSG's seventh coach since the Qataris bought the club 11 years ago and will be expected to finally lift the Champions League trophy. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi: Qatar 2022 is the best football event of my life
04:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Portugal's defender Ruben Dias gives a press conference at the Al Shahaniya SC training site in Al Samriya, northwest of Doha, on November 22, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
Ruben Dias: A day in the life of the Portugal and Manchester City star
06:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

As the saying goes, it’s the hope that kills you as a soccer fan – just ask Ryan Reynolds.

The Hollywood actor experienced the full spectrum of emotions on Sunday as he watched Wrexham – the club Reynolds co-owns with Rob McElhenney – draw 3-3 against Sheffield United in a thrilling FA Cup encounter.

Reynolds traveled to the non-league club in north Wales to watch his team play in the fourth-round of the historic competition.

The FA Cup is a tournament that pits teams from all levels of the football pyramid against each other and often throws up unlikely results.

Excited to write another chapter in the history books, Reynolds interacted with fans in the build-up to the match that was broadcast live in the US on ESPN.

Then, along with nearly 10,000 fans inside the Racecourse Ground, the 46-year-old actor was at the mercy of a rollercoaster ride which saw Wrexham come within a whisker of a famous win.

Reynolds celebrates after Wrexham equalized in the secnd half.
Reynolds celebrates after Wrexham equalized in the secnd half.
Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images/Sipa/AP

‘One of the most exciting things’

The game started badly for Wrexham as the Welsh team went behind within the first two minutes.

But inspired by an incredible atmosphere inside the stadium, Wrexham fought back in the second half to take a 2-1 lead.

The roar that greeted Wrexham’s goals was testament to the culture the club’s new ownership has helped establish since taking over, as fans started to believe in a soccer miracle occurring underneath the floodlights.

Reynolds looked to have lost all sense of composure, hugging friends and family before celebrating with the fans around him.

But, as any soccer fan will tell you, the sport can be cruel and there were more twists and turns to come.

WREXHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 9: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort meet with Co-Owners of Wrexham AFC, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney during their visit to Wrexham Association Football Club (AFC) on December 9, 2022 in Wrexham, Wales. Hollywood actors, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham AFC, Wales' oldest football club and the third oldest professional club in the world, in 2020. During the visit, Their Majesties met the owners, players and learnt about the redevelopment of the club. (Photo by Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WREXHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 9: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort meet with Co-Owners of Wrexham AFC, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney during their visit to Wrexham Association Football Club (AFC) on December 9, 2022 in Wrexham, Wales. Hollywood actors, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham AFC, Wales' oldest football club and the third oldest professional club in the world, in 2020. During the visit, Their Majesties met the owners, players and learnt about the redevelopment of the club. (Photo by Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe/Getty images

King Charles visits Wrexham AFC, the soccer club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Sheffield United, which is a strong contender to be promoted into the Premier League next season, equalized shortly after Wrexham took the lead but then suffered a blow as Daniel Jebbison was sent off following an off-the-ball incident.

With its extra-man advantage, Wrexham looked on top and the underdog had seemingly progressed to the fifth round after the team’s star striker Paul Mullin made it 3-2 in the 86th minute.

Reynolds greeted Mullin’s goal with wild celebrations but this was game with a denouement straight out of a Hollywood script.

With one of the last kicks of the game, Sheffield United equalized through John Egan which denied Wrexham a memorable win – at least for now.

“That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen,” Reynolds said on Twitter after the game.

“Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight.”

The replay will take place on February 7 at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane with a spot in the next round up for grabs.

The draw for the fifth round will take place on Monday at 2pET.

Reynolds posed for pictures and spoke with fans before the match.
Reynolds posed for pictures and spoke with fans before the match.
Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters

Ongoing project

McElhenney and Reynolds made headlines when they completed their takeover of the club in 2021, with ambitions of taking the Welsh side to the Premier League.

At the time of the takeover, Wrexham had been languishing outside the top four divisions of English football, known as the Football League, for over a decade.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds buy a soccer team in 'Welcome to Wrexham.'
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds buy a soccer team in 'Welcome to Wrexham.'
Patrick McElhenney/FX

'Welcome to Wrexham' gets an assist from Ryan Reynolds but still doesn't score

The pair have already delivered a TV series – “Welcome to Wrexham” – which documents their time at the club as its emerges from obscurity and results on the pitch have also been improving as the owners continue to invest in the squad.

The team is currently leading the National League and, if it wins promotion, it will play in English football’s League Two next season.

Secure three more promotions after that and Wrexham will be playing in the Premier League.

Wrexham are one of a number of Welsh clubs that play in the English football league system due to being founded before the creation of the Welsh football league.

It’s a long way to go but the Hollywood pair seem content on sticking around. The team’s performance in the FA Cup so far this season certainly points to a successful future.

“We’re here now. We’re not going anywhere but up,” McElhenney tweeted after the game on Sunday.