Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 31, 2023

We start this Tuesday on the ground in Ukraine where tanks are playing a central role in the ongoing war with Russia. And we’ll discuss how support from the U.S. and other NATO countries has been celebrated and criticized. Next, we’ll travel to the world’s largest continuous sand desert to ask if dust storms can be predicted and if technology could be the answer to a problem that costs the Middle East billions each year.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10