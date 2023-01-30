Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite office chair, a rare promo at Zappos and savings on Shark vacuum we love. All that and more below.

Chewy Winter Savings Event Chewy Stock up on pet food, accessories, toys and more with this sitewide promo at Chewy. The retailer is offering a $30 digital gift card when you spend $100. Stock up now on essentials from all your favorite brands, and use the gift card next time you need to replenish — after all, you can never have too many chew toys. Use code WINTER now through Feb. 5.

Zappos Buy a pair of running shoes and get $60 Zappos Today only, buy a pair of select running shoes and receive a coupon for $60 off your next purchase of $200 or more. To clarify, that’s a free $60 on any future footwear, and all you need to do is purchase a pair of running shoes — a must-have for any fitness goals you might have set this year. Browse bestselling brands — everything from New Balance to Adidas to Asics and more — and take advantage of this rare promo now.

Best Tested Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair $526 $399 at Amazon Amazon In our testing of the best office chairs, the Steelcase Series 1 stood out as one of the most customizable, high-quality, comfortable office chairs on the market. Boasting a relatively compact size, ergonomic design and intuitive adjustments, this chair was our overall favorite. It’s a worthy investment, especially right now — the gray Nickel color is the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

Editor Favorite iPad Air (5th Generation) $600 $500 at Amazon apple Compact and breezy with performance that rivals the iPad Pro, the latest-generation iPad Air is a fantastic tablet choice for school, work or play. Pair the Air with the Apple Magic Keyboard for a classic laptop interface or a second-generation Apple Pencil for sketching and notes. Regularly $600 for 64GB of internal storage, you’re getting a pretty complete package at a $100 discount. Whether you’re a student, a remote worker or someone looking to upgrade from an entry-level tablet, the latest iPad Air deserves a look.

Best Tested Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 $300 $190 at eBay Shark With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. Right now, the vacuum is heavily discounted at eBay in like-new refurbished condition — including a 2-year Allstate warranty — meaning you can achieve squeaky clean floors for less. At almost 40% off, this vacuum is a steal you won’t want to miss.

More deals to shop

• If you want espresso drinks at the touch of a button, the Philips 3200 Lattego espresso machine does everything for you, from grinding to milk steaming, without any additional effort. Get it $200 off right now.

• The perfect companion to your iPad, the Apple Magic Keyboard offers a seamless typing experience for $30 off right now.

• Protect your Apple device with a new iPhone case — a bunch of options are nicely discounted at Best Buy today.

• This kids’ Razor scooter is under $50 right now, meaning hours of fun (and transport) are yours for less.

• Through tomorrow, Society6 is offering 40% off everything during its I Heart Sale, so shop home decor and more now.

• No matter how well we train our furry friends, accidents can happen. Tackle any mess hassle-free with the Bissell CrossWave X7 Cordless Pet Pro Bundle, over half off at Woot!

• Get a close shave with these Gillette disposable razors — right now a six pack is under $10.

• If you don’t need a cordless vac, this on-sale Shark upright vacuum is a great choice.

• Compact and portable, the UE Wonderboom bluetooth speaker is 20% off right now.

• Get this Ninja programmable coffee brewer for less right now at Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Jiggy Puzzles National Puzzle Day Sale Jiggy Need an all-ages activity to play with the family? Grab a puzzle (or a few) right now from Jiggy Puzzles. Right now, the brand is offering up to 30% off all collections to celebrate National Puzzle Day, plus free shipping on orders over $75. Save now and you’ll be piecing together frame-worthy works of art in no time.

Reader Favorite LifeStraw Personal Water Filters $117 $75 at Amazon Amazon Whether you’re a camping aficionado or just like to be prepared, it never hurts to have a LifeStraw on hand. The wildly popular personal water filter, which boasts 65,000 5-star ratings, removes 99.999% of bacteria, waterborne parasites and microplastics. Lightweight and effective, it’s a top seller among Underscored readers year after year. Right now you can save on a set of five filters, plus a water bottle equipped with a filter straw.

Samsung Big Game Sales Event Samsung If you’re looking to upgrade your TV and home audio ahead of game day, you’ll find plenty of ways to save right now at Samsung. With prices rivaling Black Friday numbers, now is a great time to shop, especially if you’re looking to bundle and save. Browse TVs we love, including the design-forward Frame TV, the splurge-worthy Neo QLED 4K TV and more.