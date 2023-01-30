super bowl ads dolly parton tmobile
Watch the 2022 Super Bowl ads
02:37 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 17 videos
super bowl ads dolly parton tmobile
Watch the 2022 Super Bowl ads
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
anika navaroli lead pkg vpx
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab invisible house
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sièges avion bannière
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A shopper checks eggs before he purchases at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Anyone going to buy a dozen eggs these days will have to be ready to pay up because the lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to prices more than doubling over the past year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Egg prices soar as shortage linked to deadly virus
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
'Sober bar' owner says she's struggling to meet unprecedented demands
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
empty restaurant
Why small business owners may not feel inflation ease
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Closeup shot of blue fire from domestic kitchen hob. Gas cooker with burning flames propane gas.
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
powell thumb sweden
Powell explains why the Fed will not 'promote a greener economy'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner and there’s a lot to celebrate this year, other than the game itself and Rihanna headlining the halftime show.

And if you’re a party host, it’s likely to cost you less than it did a year ago to serve up the big ticket game-time dishes.

While overall food price inflation is up 11.8% over last year, prices on some popular snack items are down just in time for game day, according to a new Wells Fargo Super Bowl Food Report.

Load up on wings and guac

Wing fans will like this: A pound of chicken wings is down 22% from January 2022 because of more supply.

Last year at this time, the retail price for whole chicken wings was $3.38 per pound for the week of Super Bowl LVI, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s weekly retail price report.

“It came down to $2.65 per pound in early January,” said Michael Swanson, chief agricultural economist at Wells Fargo. “Chicken wings were so expensive last year that consumers were looking for alternatives to serve at the party. Poultry producers then brought in a significant increase in supply and now it’s at the highest level of supply since early 2019.”

If you’re grilling, sirloin steak prices have dropped almost $1 per pound and bacon is also cheaper than last year, said Swanson. So is shrimp, as lower demand helped push down prices by 17% to $3.78 a pound, compared to a year ago.

Go crazy with guacamole, too, because avocados are at a bargain. The average retail price for an avocado is down 20% since last year, after a significant supply glut of the buttery fruit triggered a drop in wholesale prices.

That’s a welcome reversal from 2022, when avocado prices surged in the first half of the year after a brief stoppage of avocado imports from Mexico roiled the supply chain and inflated prices.

But a word of caution: These savings could all cancel out due to one big laggard.

Beer.

Beer prices have jumped 11% from a year earlier, while wine and spirits are up 4% and 2%, respectively according to the report.

“The dollar amount per person at this year’s Super Bowl party ultimately depends on what they drink and consume,” said Swanson.

The 57th Super Bowl will take place on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.