Start your week smart: Tyre Nichols, Iran quake, bus crash, Trump, Australian Open

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
What role does race play in policing? Researcher explains
Something unusual occurred on the floor of the US House of Representatives a few days ago, and it had nothing to do with classified documents, committee assignments or the nation’s debt ceiling. A young congressman delivered a speech on a bill to advance research into artificial intelligence. What’s unusual about a politician making a speech? Nothing, except he didn’t write it … an AI chatbot did.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Protesters over the weekend once again took to the streets to decry police brutality after the release of video depicting the violent Memphis police beating that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

• At least three people were killed and more than 800 injured when a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Saturday night local time, according to Iranian news agencies.

• Six people died and three others were injured in a crash involving an express bus and a freight truck in upstate New York Saturday morning, according to authorities.  

• Former President Donald Trump took aim at Ron DeSantis on Saturday, claiming the Florida governor and his team are “trying to rewrite history” regarding their Covid-19 pandemic response, and called the potential presidential run by his GOP rival “very disloyal.”

• Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets today to win his 10th Australian Open title. On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elena Rybakina to win the women’s final.

The week ahead

Monday

President Joe Biden is scheduled to begin the week traveling to Baltimore to highlight projects funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law, including the replacement of the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel to improve the flow of rail traffic. The following day, he’ll head north to tout the Hudson River Tunnel project linking New York City and New Jersey.

Tuesday

Pope Francis is set to begin a long-delayed trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. Africa is where some 20% of the world’s Catholics live, according to a Vatican spokesman.

Wednesday

The Federal Reserve will wrap up a two-day meeting on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to slow the pace at which it’s hiking rates to a quarter of a percentage point, following a similar downshift in December, when it raised rates by half a point instead of three-quarters in an effort to fight inflation.

Wednesday also marks the beginning of Black History Month.

Thursday

February 2 is Groundhog Day. Also, February 2 is Groundhog Day

Friday

The first monthly employment report of 2023 arrives at the end of the week. In December, the US economy added 223,000 jobs, capping a year of extraordinary job growth and marking the second-best year for the labor market in records that go back to 1939.

One Thing: Classroom clash in Florida

CNN Correspondent Leyla Santiago joins this week’s “One Thing” podcast to discuss Florida’s decision to block a proposed Advanced Placement course on African American studies. She explains how this compares to the debate around critical race theory and how parents, students and teachers are being impacted. Listen for more.

Photos of the week

People gather at the Monterey Park City Hall for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, January 24. They were remembering the victims of Saturday's mass shooting in the California city.
David Butow/Redux for CNN
Steve Mulroy, the district attorney in Shelby County, Tennessee, speaks to the press after five former Memphis police officers were charged with murder on Thursday, January 26. The criminal charges come about three weeks after Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was hospitalized after a traffic stop and "confrontation" with Memphis police that family attorneys have called a savage beating. Nichols died from his injuries on January 10, three days after the arrest, authorities said. The five police officers, who are also Black, had been fired for violating policies on excessive use of force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid, the department said.
Ariel Cobbert for CNN
Stars shine through the hazy material of the Chamaeleon 1 dark molecular cloud, which is 630 light-years away from Earth. The image, observed with the James Webb Space Telescope, was released on Monday, January 23.
NASA/ESA/CSA
Demonstrators gather for a "Bigger Than Roe" rally inside the Wisconsin State Capitol after participating in a women's march for abortion rights on Sunday, January 22.
Jamie Kelter Davis/The New York Times/Redux
A tourist rides on an elephant at a jungle park in Phuket, Thailand, on Saturday, January 21.
Jorge Silva/Reuters
Jordan Cohen, right, listens as his Lawrence bandmate Clyde Lawrence testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, January 24. Lawrence was just one of the witnesses in Tuesday's three-hour hearing, which examined whether Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, was too dominant in the music industry. Lawmakers grilled Live Nation president and CFO Joe Berchtold on the company's market practices, with some claiming that it is monopolizing the market and hurting customers. Berchtold stressed the problem of bots and industrial scalping of tickets, which he claims also caused the recent Taylor Swift tickets fiasco.
Andrew Harnik/AP
US skier Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on the podium after winning a World Cup giant slalom race in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday, January 24. It was her 83rd World Cup victory, moving her past compatriot Lindsey Vonn for the most wins in women's skiing.
Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images
This aerial photo shows an iceberg, nearly the size of Greater London, breaking off the Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica on Sunday, January 22. Researchers said this event was expected and not a result of climate change.
European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery/DG DEFIS/Reuters
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy puts his hand over a cameraman's lens after losing an NFL playoff game to San Francisco on Sunday, January 22. The cameraman, Noah Bullard, later tweeted that McCarthy apologized to him. See the best photos from this NFL season.
Josie Lepe/AP
A model walks the runway during a Viktor & Rolf couture show in Paris on Wednesday, January 25. Models walked the runway in tulle princess gowns and multitiered dresses that were flipped in every direction. This one walked with a fully upside-down dress, the hemline obscuring her face and her legs emerging from the sweetheart neckline.
Peter White/Getty Images
Friedrich Merz, party leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, speaks in the Bundestag, the country's federal parliament, on Wednesday, January 25. Lawmakers were debating whether to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help bolster that country's war effort. Later Wednesday, leaders of Germany and the United States each announced that they would send contingents of tanks to Ukraine, reversing their longstanding trepidation at providing Kyiv with offensive armored vehicles.
Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance/Getty Images
Police block a street in Lima, Peru, as a building burns behind them on Thursday, January 19. Peruvian President Dina Boluarte called for dialogue after clashes between protesters and police during nationwide demonstrations. The country's weeks-long protest movement — which seeks a complete reset of the government — was sparked by the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo in December and fueled by deep dissatisfaction over living conditions and inequality in the country.
Martin Mejia/AP
A child puts red joss paper with new year wishes on a Lam Tsuen Wishing Tree in Hong Kong on Sunday, January 22. See more photos of Lunar New Year celebrations.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Tennis player Coco Gauff breaks down in tears at a news conference after she lost in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Sunday, January 22.
Loren Elliott/Reuters
The Rev. Canon Maggie McLean helps light 600 candles in the shape of the Star of David during an event in York, England, marking International Holocaust Day on Wednesday, January 25. The 600 handles were lit in the memory of the more than 6 million Jewish people who were murdered in the Holocaust.
Danny Lawson/PA Images/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner wears a strapless gown adorned with a faux lion's head as she arrives for a Schiaparelli couture show in Paris on Monday, January 23.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Vehicles are stranded on the Shin-Meishin Expressway after heavy snow in Koka, Japan, on Wednesday, January 25.
The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images
South Carolina star Aliyah Boston is hit in the face by an Arkansas defender during a college basketball game in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sunday, January 22.
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
Thousands of cranes rest in Israel's Agamon Hula Lake area as part of their seasonal migration route from Europe to Africa on Thursday, January 26.
Jalaa Marey/AFP/Getty Images
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, hugs incoming Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni as she leaves Parliament for the last time on Wednesday, January 25. Ardern announced her resignation last week, and Chris Hipkins was sworn in as her successor.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
Damage is seen at an apartment complex in Deer Park, Texas, after a tornado moved through the area on Wednesday, January 25.
Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle/AP
A dog named Chip sits next to a Ukrainian serviceman who was repairing a tank near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on the front lines of the fight against Russia, on Friday, January 20.
Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters
Norwegian handball player Torbjørn Bergerud looks to stop a Spanish player's shot during the quarterfinals of the Handball World Championship on Wednesday, January 25.
Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters
Marine One, carrying US President Joe Biden, lands at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Friday, January 20.
Ken Cedeno/Reuters
A white stork is perched on a lamp post as starlings flock above the Negev desert, near the Israeli city of Beer Sheva, on Wednesday, January 25.
Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP/Getty Images
People place flowers at a memorial Sunday, January 22, for those killed in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic hits a return during a quarterfinal match at the Australian Open on Wednesday, January 25. He is seeking his 10th Australian Open title and his 22nd Grand Slam victory.
Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves a federal courthouse in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 24. Musk, Tesla and company directors are facing a shareholder lawsuit over a 2018 tweet in which Musk said that he was thinking about taking Tesla private for $420 a share and had "funding secured." Those two words resulted in the CEO having to forfeit his position as Tesla's executive chairman and pay millions of dollars in fines and legal fees.
Benjamin Fanjoy/AP
Fans of the Brazilian soccer club Athletico Paranaense attend a match in Curitiba on Saturday, January 21. Only women and children under 12 could attend the match. Others were barred as punishment for fights that had broken out in the stands at a match last year.
Rodolfo Buhrer/Reuters
Ukrainian service members attend drills in the country's Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, January 23.
Reuters
NFL football player Damar Hamlin tweeted this photo of him standing in front of his mural in Buffalo, New York, on Monday, January 23. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against Cincinnati on January 2.
From Damar Hamlin/Twitter
Anti-abortion activists attend a March for Life rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Friday, January 20.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A child sleeps on the floor of a poor neighborhood in Beit Lahia, Gaza, on Tuesday, January 24. See last week in 34 photos.
Ramez Habboub/Abaca/Sipa/AP
The week in 33 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

Ten days before the kickoff of Super Bowl LVII comes “80 for Brady,” a movie co-starring Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin as a group of seniors who are hardcore Tom Brady fans and travel to Super Bowl LI. Brady also co-stars and serves as a producer on the film, which is based on a true story. “80 For Brady” hits theaters on Friday.

Not a Tom Brady Fan? Maybe a thriller is more your speed. “Knock at the Cabin Door” is the latest from director M. Night Shyamalan. Honestly though, after all the horrific things that have happened to movie characters vacationing in cabins in the woods, why would anyone ever plan that trip?

And the Grammy Awards are a week away. Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies for the third consecutive year, and will also serve as a producer for the 65th annual event on February 5. Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nods for her album “Renaissance,” while Kendrick Lamar scored eight nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile each got seven.

What’s happening in sports

Football

The final four NFL teams left standing face off later today in the NFC and AFC Championship games. First up, the San Francisco 49ers play the Eagles in Philadelphia at 3 p.m. ET.  Later, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals at 6:30 p.m. ET. Winners go to the Super Bowl on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Quiz time!

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, just over 16% of fellow quiz fans have gotten a perfect score. How will you fare?

One more thing…

Need a little help navigating the real world? CNN has launched a free, seven-part guide to help you live your best life. The Adulthood, But Better newsletter offers tips for paying off student loans, negotiating a salary, how to make friends as an adult, and much more. Sign up here.

Play me off

‘Groundhog Day’

Hey, did I already mention Groundhog Day is Thursday? (Click here to view)

