CNN —

Five people were killed and several were injured during a shooting in Jerusalem, Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency rescue services said Friday.

The shooter was neutralized at the scene and some of the injured are in critical condition, the MDA said.

Emergency services were responding to calls about a shooting in the city’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood on Friday night, they said.

The incident follows a lethal raid in the West Bank city of Jenin that killed nine on Thursday– the deadliest day for Palestinians in the West Bank in over a year, according to CNN records.