There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of the U.S.’s first halal skincare brand, Hai’s amazing at-home hydrotherapy and Samsonite’s new luggage collaboration with BTS.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

The first halal skincare brand in the U.S. lands at Ulta

Flora & Noor

After winning the Rare Beauty Brands x Ulta Beauty x Black Girl Ventures Pitch last spring, Flora & Noor’s range of cleansers, toners, serums, and moisturizers has just launched online at Ulta. In addition to being the first ever halal-certified beauty brand in the U.S., Flora & Noor’s products ($24 to $34) are packed with the good stuff – think ceramides, vitamin C and rose water, just to name a few standout ingredients – and none of the bad, like parabens, phthalates, or alcohols. And on top of it all, the line is clean, vegan and never tested on animals.

The beloved brand gears up for the gym

Cole Haan

After 90-plus years in the business, Cole Haan is best known for its comfortable-but-sophisticated footwear ready for any office environment. Now the legacy brand has you covered during your after-work gym run, too: The company just revamped and relaunched four running sneaker styles in men’s and women’s fits. You’re sure to find your preferred shoe here, whether you’re into an easy slip-on style or a super-cushioned yet ultra-lightweight model to get you up to speed on your sprints. The Embrostitch Running Shoe is also Cole Haan’s first sustainable sneaker and made from a mix of recycled and all-natural materials.

The highly praised portable speaker, now in two new shades

UE

The mini-but-mighty Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker regularly lands on audio best-of lists, thanks to its powerful sound, serious range, and water- and dust-resistant exterior. (They also get 14 hours of battery life to keep the party going). Now the popular pick comes in two new limited-edition colors: lavender and green. FYI: They’re only in stock while supplies last.

A better body cream that truly does it all

Necessaire

PH-balanced, stored in an environmentally- and bathroom decor-friendly glass jar, and packed with a clinical concentration of five different ceramides (plus niacinamide, glycerin and linoleic acid) Nécesaire’s The Body Cream ($45) is a smartly formulated first line of defense (or offense if you need it) against winter’s dry skin. Whether your concern is dry, compromised, or aging skin (or all three!), Nécessaire’s super-rich cream is ready to help repair your skin barrier, banish dryness, and even turn around signs of aging.

A traveling tribute to the fan-adored K-Pop supergroup

Samsonite

Whether you go for one of the three eye-catching $45 luggage tags or the $315 rolling trunk in a bright, cheery yellow (or black with subtle yellow accents), Samsonite’s homage-via-luggage to the record-breaking BTS single “Butter” is the perfect gear for the BTS Army uniform — so you can show off your fandom on your travels. There’s also a DIY customization kit for the rollerbags includes interchangeable logo plates, luggage handles and wheel caps. Not planning to jet off on a long holiday? The $80 expandable tote bag is basically made for overnights — or the grocery store.

Loop this slugging-inspired mask into your sleep cycle

Skincare brand Loop’s newest mask, from brand creative director Camile Mendes, borrows from the practice of skin slugging, believed to have originated in South Korea, with its own take on the practice of slathering the face in a pre-bed petroleum jelly coating. These hydrogel masks ($35 for five) are infused with a proprietary “slugging complex” (comprised of antioxidant-rich macadamia nut, jojoba, grape seed, olive, avocado and evening primrose oils) that absorbs into the skin to create an overnight humectant barrier that seals in moisture and works in harmony with the rest of your skincare.

Transform your shower into a wellness getaway

Hai

Kick your cleansing into high gear with the latest from eco-friendly home shower system Hai. The company’s new hydrotherapy system, compatible with their smart showerhead, consists of two parts: a $49 attachment, the Fuse, into which you simply pop one of the company’s many Infusions ($30). These tablets are packed with vitamins and essential oils and target a range of needs, from energy and mood lifts to relaxation, bedtime wind down and post-workout recovery. With this system on hand, who even needs the spa?

Upgrade your gym (or everyday) bag

Beis

Shay Mitchell’s travel bag brand Bèis has just dropped a brand-new Court Collection, a trio of highly functional bags that look just as good for your daily errands as they do for a lunch out with friends. And if you’re someone who likes a place for everything, these are for you: Each bag comes with a ton of built-in organization. There’s the practical sport sling, a sporty take on the fanny pack; the clever backpack that’s as ready for your laptop and travel gear as it is for your workout duds and tennis racket. Or, pick up the carryall with a laptop sleeve, water bottle holder and a pocket for everything else needed for your daily carry. Each is available in black, beige or slate, so no matter your workout attire or athleisure vibes, there’s a bag that complements it.

Two ways to rid your face of peach fuzz

Say goodbye to peach fuzz and dead skin in one go with Flamingo’s new single-blade Disposable Dermaplane Razor. It gets everything started with a stainless steel Japanese precision blade and easy-to-hold curved handle. Or, get the same effect a different way with Flamingo’s other new launch: the Facial Hair Removal Cream. This is a far cry from formulas of the ’90s – think a subtle iris and suede scent, a dermatologist-tested gentle formula and best of all, an additional calming serum to soothe your skin post-application.