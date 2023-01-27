This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Jiggy Puzzles, a discounted Lifestraw personal water filters and savings on Samsung TVs. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite Loftie Up to 25% off Loftie Right now at Loftie, you can save on two nightstand essentials we love. The Loftie Alarm Clock, now $20 off, aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully. offering guided meditations, sound baths and more. The Loftie Lamp, now almost $70 off, is more than just a sunrise lamp, offering a bevy of research-based features and a sleek look that suits any bedroom. Plus, bundle both and get 25% off your order.

Jiggy Puzzles National Puzzle Day Sale Jiggy Puzzles Need an all-ages activity to play with the family? Grab a puzzle (or a few) right now from Jiggy Puzzles. Now through Jan. 29, the brand is offering up to 30% off all collections to celebrate National Puzzle Day, plus free shipping on orders over $75. Save now and you’ll be piecing together frame-worthy works of art in no time.

Apple AirPods (Refurbished) $150 From $80 at Woot! APPLE The standard AirPods still rival the AirPods Pro, and right now they’re on sale in certified refurbished condition. Although they’re not the latest model Apple has to offer (and lack noise cancellation and customizable fit), these streamlined wireless buds boast a bunch of great qualities, including impressive sound, instant connection and five hours of listening time on a single charge.

Reader Favorite Lifestraw Personal Water Filters $117 $76 at Amazon Amazon Whether you’re a camping aficionado or just like to be prepared, it never hurts to have a LifeStraw on hand. The wildly popular personal water filter, which boasts 65,000 five-star ratings, removes 99.999% of bacteria, water-borne parasites and microplastics. Lightweight and effective, it’s a top seller among Underscored readers year after year. Right now you can save on a set of five filters, plus a water bottle equipped with a filter straw.

Samsung Big Game Sales Event Samsung If you’re looking to upgrade your TV and home audio ahead of game day, you’ll find plenty of ways to save right now at Samsung. With prices rivaling Black Friday numbers, now is a great time to shop, especially if you’re looking to bundle and save. Browse TVs we love, including the design-forward Frame TV, the splurge worthy Neo QLED 4K TV and more.

More deals to shop

• Save on a bunch of Adidas apparel — from hats to joggers to slides and more — right now at Amazon.

• Our former budget pick for the best noise-canceling headphones, a pair of Jabra Elite 85h is 20% off right now at Amazon, the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

• Save on cozy cold-weather from Koolaburra by Ugg Sherpa right now at Woot! and save an additional $5 with code UGGFIVE.

• Reset your kitchen with up to half off a bunch of cookware and tools from bestselling brands, right now at Sur La Table.

• During the Friends & Family sale at Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, get 25% off sitewide and a free gift with orders over $65 — but hurry, this offer ends today.

• Rest easy with 15% off luxury sheets from Crane & Canopy with code JANSHEETS, now through Jan. 29.

• Get your morning caffeine fix for less with this Keurig K-Cafe coffee maker, almost half off today only at Best Buy.

• ‘Tis the season for soups, stews and other cozy meals — make them at home in Great Jones’ cast iron The Dutchess, 40% off at Nordstrom.

• Shop the Winter Clearance Sale Event at Cuddledown and get an additional 20% off clearance bedding and more through Jan. 30.

• School supplies like pens, dry erase markers, glue sticks and more are on sale right now at Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Dyson Owner Rewards Savings Event Dyson It’s no secret that Dyson makes some seriously stylish (and powerful) appliances, whether we’re talking dust-busting vacuums, air-cleaning purifiers or salon-quality hair tools. If you’ve already jumped on the Dyson train — and, perhaps, are looking for a reason to justify treating yourself to another item from the brand — you’re in luck. Right now Dyson is hosting its annual Owner Rewards Savings Event, meaning those who already own a Dyson machine can get 20% off another of their choice.

Editor Favorite Cuup Buy a bra, get 25% off underwear packs Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit; the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now, you can save on a matching set — buy a bra and get 25% off underwear packs through the end of the month. This is a great opportunity to invest in some new pieces for less.

Best Tested Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $430 $300 at eBay Dyson In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is a pro at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now, you can snap up a refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for about $300, sold through Dyson at eBay and complete with a two-year warranty. Normally, these dryers go for $430, so be sure to add one to your own hair care arsenal before this rare discount ends.