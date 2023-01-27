A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
'The system is stressed to the max': United CEO weighs in on industry woes
03:26 - Source: CNN
Economy 16 videos
A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
'The system is stressed to the max': United CEO weighs in on industry woes
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
oliver bate allianz
Bankers dig in as recession looms in Europe
06:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 1 16x9
Disney just threw down the gauntlet in the WFH battle
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
Hear why this bar owner decided to open a non-alcoholic bar
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
empty restaurant
'You're just a hamster spinning on a wheel': Restaurant owner struggles to stay open
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
heater vpx 111822
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.

The national average for regular gas jumped to $3.50 a gallon on Friday, according to AAA. Although that’s a far cry from the record of $5.02 a gallon last June, gas prices have increased by 12 cents in the past week and 40 cents in the past month.

All told, the national average has climbed by 9.2% since the end of last year – the biggest increase to start a year since 2009, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

AAA says some states have experienced much bigger gains over the past month, including Colorado (95 cents), Georgia (68 cents), Delaware (63 cents), Florida (60 cents) and Ohio (59 cents).

A pedestrian walks past a grocery store window showing advertisements in Queens, New York, the United States on Dec. 23, 2022. The U.S. personal consumption expenditures PCE price index in November grew 0.1 percent month on month, lower than 0.2 percent of market expectations and 0.4 percent in the previous month, according to data issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday morning.
A pedestrian walks past a grocery store window showing advertisements in Queens, New York, the United States on Dec. 23, 2022. The U.S. personal consumption expenditures PCE price index in November grew 0.1 percent month on month, lower than 0.2 percent of market expectations and 0.4 percent in the previous month, according to data issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday morning.
Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua/Getty Images

Americans are spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation

The unusual wintertime jump in gas price is drawing eye rolls from American drivers already grappling with high prices at the supermarket. It also threatens to undermine improvements in the inflation crisis that gripped the economy much of last year.

So, why are gas prices jumping?

It’s not because of demand, which remains weak, even for this time of the year.

Instead, the problem is supply.

Refinery troubles

The extreme weather in much of the United States near the end of last year caused a series of outages at the refineries that produce the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel that keep the economy humming.

For example, Colorado’s sole refinery, the Suncor refinery outside of Denver, was disrupted by freezing temperatures. When the refinery tried to restart, it suffered a fire and equipment got damaged.

Suncor has indicated that refinery – which Lipow Oil Associates says represents 17% of the Rocky Mountain region’s refinery capacity – could be offline for at least weeks.

That helps explain why gas prices in Colorado have surged by nearly $1 a gallon over the past month.

Refineries elsewhere have been sidelined by extreme weather as well. US refineries are operating at just 86% of capacity, down from the mid-90% range at the start of December, according to Bespoke.

Oil prices bounce off lows

Beyond the refinery problems, oil prices have crept higher, helping to drive prices at the pump northward.

Since tumbling to $71.02 a barrel on December 9, US oil prices have jumped about 14% to around $81 now. That increase has been driven in part by expectations of higher worldwide demand as China relaxes its Covid-19 policies.

Democratic leaders that the federal government will reach its limit on the amount of money it is able to borrow, and that further action by lawmakers is needed by June 5th when the U.S. could go into economic default.
Democratic leaders that the federal government will reach its limit on the amount of money it is able to borrow, and that further action by lawmakers is needed by June 5th when the U.S. could go into economic default.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Exclusive: Goldman Sachs says even a near-default on US debt could spark a recession and market mayhem

At the same time, the oil markets are no longer receiving massive injections of emergency oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The Biden administration has shifted from releasing unprecedented amounts of oil from that stockpile to beginning the process of refilling it.

The good news is that some of the refinery problems may prove to be temporary, meaning supply should catch up with demand.

The bad news is some experts are warning gas prices may keep going higher anyway.

GasBuddy warns of $4 gas by March

Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, expects the national average will hit $3.65 a gallon heading into the spring.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, worries the typical springtime jump in prices will be pulled forward.

“Instead of $4 a gallon happening in May, it could happen as early as March,” De Haan told CNN. “There is more upside risk than downside risk.”

A return of $4 gas would be painful to drivers and could dent consumer confidence. Moreover, pain at the pump would complicate the inflation picture as the Federal Reserve debates whether to slow its interest rate hiking campaign.

The Cleveland Fed’s Inflation Nowcasting model is now pointing to a 0.6% month-over-month increase for the Consumer Price Index for January. If that holds true, it would represent a significant acceleration compared with the 0.1% drop in prices between November and December.