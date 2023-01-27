See what caught the attention of onlookers in Turkey, a critical rescue mission in Florida saves a diver, and late night’s Stephen Colbert takes a dig at Don Lemon. These are the must-see videos of the week.
UFO-shaped cloud stuns eyewitnesses in Turkey
The dazzling phenomenon known as a lens cloud hovered for about an hour, onlookers in Bursa, Turkey, said.
Family erupts with excitement as they spot son lost at sea
Dylan Gartenmayer was free diving in Florida when his friends realized he hadn’t surfaced from the water, prompting a critical rescue mission.
Photo of Delta flight attendant goes viral. See why
A Delta flight attendant joins “CNN This Morning” to discuss a viral photo of him comforting a nervous passenger mid-flight.
Don Lemon responds to Colbert’s dig at his hoodie-suit combo
Late night’s Stephen Colbert had a lot to say about the hoodie-suit combo Don Lemon recently wore on CNN This Morning.
Japanese telescope captures mysterious blue spiral in Hawaii
A Japanese telescope camera captured a ‘flying spiral’ in Hawaii shortly after SpaceX launched a new satellite.