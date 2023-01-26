People gather at the Monterey Park City Hall for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, January 24. They were remembering <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/24/us/monterey-park-shooting-victims-what-we-know/index.html" target="_blank">the victims</a> of Saturday's mass shooting in the California city.
The week in 33 photos
David Butow/Redux for CNN

Eleven people were killed and nine were injured when a gunman opened fire inside a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday, January 21.

The tragedy happened as the city's majority Asian American community was celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Huu Can Tran, the 72-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting, had previously frequented the establishment, sources told CNN, but it remains unclear what motivated the shooting. He was pronounced dead following a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday, officials said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was meeting with victims of the shooting Monday when he was pulled away to be briefed on another fatal shooting in Half Moon Bay. A 66-year-old suspect, Chunli Zhao, has been charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Later that night, there was a deadly shooting in Oakland, California — the state's third mass shooting in 44 hours.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

Steve Mulroy, the district attorney in Shelby County, Tennessee, speaks to the press after five former Memphis police officers <a href="https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/tyre-nichols-memphis-news-1-26-23/h_e8650a672aab1daed0c66c88187274a7" target="_blank">were charged with murder</a> on Thursday, January 26. The criminal charges come about three weeks after Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was hospitalized after a traffic stop and "confrontation" with Memphis police that family attorneys have called a savage beating. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/26/us/tyre-nichols-memphis-thursday/index.html" target="_blank">Nichols died from his injuries</a> on January 10, three days after the arrest, authorities said. The five police officers, who are also Black, had been fired for violating policies on excessive use of force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid, the department said.
Ariel Cobbert for CNN
Stars shine through the hazy material of the Chamaeleon 1 dark molecular cloud, which is 630 light-years away from Earth. The image, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/23/world/webb-telescope-ice-chemistry-scn/index.html" target="_blank">observed with the James Webb Space Telescope</a>, was released on Monday, January 23.
NASA/ESA/CSA
Demonstrators gather for a "Bigger Than Roe" rally inside the Wisconsin State Capitol after participating in a women's march for abortion rights on Sunday, January 22.
Jamie Kelter Davis/The New York Times/Redux
A tourist rides on an elephant at a jungle park in Phuket, Thailand, on Saturday, January 21.
Jorge Silva/Reuters
Jordan Cohen, right, listens as his Lawrence bandmate Clyde Lawrence testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, January 24. Lawrence was just one of the witnesses in Tuesday's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/business/live-news/ticketmaster-taylor-swift-senate-hearing/h_a6695c3a0bc86ea9a8f8403fb28658c0" target="_blank">three-hour hearing</a>, which examined whether Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, was too dominant in the music industry. Lawmakers grilled Live Nation president and CFO Joe Berchtold on the company's market practices, with some claiming that it is monopolizing the market and hurting customers. Berchtold stressed the problem of bots and industrial scalping of tickets, which he claims also caused the recent <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/24/business/taylor-swift-ticketmaster-hearing/index.html" target="_blank">Taylor Swift tickets fiasco</a>.
Andrew Harnik/AP
US skier Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on the podium after winning a World Cup giant slalom race in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday, January 24. It was her 83rd World Cup victory, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/24/sport/mikaela-shiffrin-world-cup-skiing-record-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">moving her past compatriot Lindsey Vonn</a> for the most wins in women's skiing.
Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images
This aerial photo shows an iceberg, nearly the size of Greater London, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/25/world/antarctica-brunt-iceberg-climate/index.html" target="_blank">breaking off the Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica</a> on Sunday, January 22. Researchers said this event was expected and not a result of climate change.
European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery/DG DEFIS/Reuters
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy puts his hand over a cameraman's lens after losing an NFL playoff game to San Francisco on Sunday, January 22. The cameraman, Noah Bullard, <a href="https://twitter.com/noah_bullard/status/1617420219550666752" target="_blank" target="_blank">later tweeted</a> that McCarthy apologized to him. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/12/sport/gallery/nfl-2022-season/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos from this NFL season</a>.
Josie Lepe/AP
A model walks the runway during a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/viktor-and-rolf-paris-haute-couture-week/index.html" target="_blank">Viktor & Rolf couture show</a> in Paris on Wednesday, January 25. Models walked the runway in tulle princess gowns and multitiered dresses that were flipped in every direction. This one walked with a fully upside-down dress, the hemline obscuring her face and her legs emerging from the sweetheart neckline.
Peter White/Getty Images
Friedrich Merz, party leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, speaks in the Bundestag, the country's federal parliament, on Wednesday, January 25. Lawmakers were debating whether to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help bolster that country's war effort. Later Wednesday, leaders of Germany and the United States each announced <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/25/europe/german-tanks-ukraine-intl/index.html" target="_blank">that they would send contingents of tanks to Ukraine</a>, reversing their longstanding trepidation at providing Kyiv with offensive armored vehicles.
Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance/Getty Images
Police block a street in Lima, Peru, as a building burns behind them on Thursday, January 19. Peruvian President Dina Boluarte called for dialogue after clashes between protesters and police during nationwide demonstrations. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/19/americas/peru-protests-thursday-intl/index.html" target="_blank">The country's weeks-long protest movement</a> — which seeks a complete reset of the government — was sparked by the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo in December and fueled by deep dissatisfaction over living conditions and inequality in the country.
Martin Mejia/AP
A child puts red joss paper with new year wishes on a Lam Tsuen Wishing Tree in Hong Kong on Sunday, January 22. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/01/19/world/gallery/lunar-new-year-2023/index.html" target="_blank">See more photos of Lunar New Year celebrations</a>.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Tennis player Coco Gauff <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/21/tennis/iga-swiatek-australian-open-eliminated-spt-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">breaks down in tears</a> at a news conference after she lost in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Sunday, January 22.
Loren Elliott/Reuters
The Rev. Canon Maggie McLean helps light 600 candles in the shape of the Star of David during an event in York, England, marking International Holocaust Day on Wednesday, January 25. The 600 handles were lit in the memory of the more than 6 million Jewish people who were murdered in the Holocaust.
Danny Lawson/PA Images/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner wears a strapless gown <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/kylie-jenner-lion-head-dress-schiaparelli-haute-couture-week/index.html" target="_blank">adorned with a faux lion's head</a> as she arrives for a Schiaparelli couture show in Paris on Monday, January 23.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Vehicles are stranded on the Shin-Meishin Expressway after heavy snow in Koka, Japan, on Wednesday, January 25.
The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images
South Carolina star Aliyah Boston is hit in the face by an Arkansas defender during a college basketball game in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sunday, January 22.
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
Thousands of cranes rest in Israel's Agamon Hula Lake area as part of their seasonal migration route from Europe to Africa on Thursday, January 26.
Jalaa Marey/AFP/Getty Images
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, hugs incoming Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni as she leaves Parliament for the last time on Wednesday, January 25. Ardern announced her resignation last week, and <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/24/australia/jacinda-ardern-chris-hipkins-new-zealand-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Chris Hipkins was sworn in as her successor</a>.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
Damage is seen at an apartment complex in Deer Park, Texas, after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/24/us/houston-tornado-damage/index.html" target="_blank">tornado moved through the area</a> on Wednesday, January 25.
Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle/AP
A dog named Chip sits next to a Ukrainian serviceman who was repairing a tank near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on the front lines of the fight against Russia, on Friday, January 20.
Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters
Norwegian handball player Torbjørn Bergerud looks to stop a Spanish player's shot during the quarterfinals of the Handball World Championship on Wednesday, January 25.
Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters
Marine One, carrying US President Joe Biden, lands at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Friday, January 20.
Ken Cedeno/Reuters
A white stork is perched on a lamp post as starlings flock above the Negev desert, near the Israeli city of Beer Sheva, on Wednesday, January 25.
Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP/Getty Images
People place flowers at a memorial Sunday, January 22, for those killed in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic hits a return during a quarterfinal match at the Australian Open on Wednesday, January 25. He is seeking his 10th Australian Open title and his 22nd Grand Slam victory.
Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves a federal courthouse in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 24. Musk, Tesla and company directors <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/23/business/tesla-trial-funding-secured-elon-musk/index.html" target="_blank">are facing a shareholder lawsuit</a> over a 2018 tweet in which Musk said that he was thinking about taking Tesla private for $420 a share and had "funding secured." Those two words resulted in the CEO having to forfeit his position as Tesla's executive chairman and pay millions of dollars in fines and legal fees.
Benjamin Fanjoy/AP
Fans of the Brazilian soccer club Athletico Paranaense attend a match in Curitiba on Saturday, January 21. Only women and children under 12 could attend the match. <a href="https://westobserver.com/news/latin-america/athletico-pr-places-only-women-and-children-in-the-stadium-after-punishment-by-the-twisted-brigade/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Others were barred</a> as punishment for fights that had broken out in the stands at a match last year.
Rodolfo Buhrer/Reuters
Ukrainian service members attend drills in the country's Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, January 23.
Reuters
NFL football player Damar Hamlin <a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland/status/1617678293876224002" target="_blank" target="_blank">tweeted this photo</a> of him standing in front of his mural in Buffalo, New York, on Monday, January 23. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against Cincinnati on January 2.
From Damar Hamlin/Twitter
Anti-abortion activists attend a March for Life rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Friday, January 20.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A child sleeps on the floor of a poor neighborhood in Beit Lahia, Gaza, on Tuesday, January 24. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/01/19/world/gallery/photos-this-week-january-12-january-19/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 34 photos</a>.
Ramez Habboub/Abaca/Sipa/AP