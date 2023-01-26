Eleven people were killed and nine were injured when a gunman opened fire inside a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday, January 21.

The tragedy happened as the city's majority Asian American community was celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Huu Can Tran, the 72-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting, had previously frequented the establishment, sources told CNN, but it remains unclear what motivated the shooting. He was pronounced dead following a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday, officials said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was meeting with victims of the shooting Monday when he was pulled away to be briefed on another fatal shooting in Half Moon Bay. A 66-year-old suspect, Chunli Zhao, has been charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Later that night, there was a deadly shooting in Oakland, California — the state's third mass shooting in 44 hours.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.