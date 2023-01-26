Former White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump testifies about a phone call between President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made during a meeting she took part in inside the Oval Office on the morning of January 6, 2021 in a video displayed during the third of eight planned public hearings of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbigeran
'This show trial is not on the level': Conservative hosts continue to mock Jan 6 hearings
03:03 - Source: CNN Business
Media 16 videos
Former White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump testifies about a phone call between President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made during a meeting she took part in inside the Oval Office on the morning of January 6, 2021 in a video displayed during the third of eight planned public hearings of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbigeran
'This show trial is not on the level': Conservative hosts continue to mock Jan 6 hearings
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
late night biden home docs
Late night hosts caught making the same joke over latest White House drama
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BBC Sex Noise Prank 1
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
leslie biden split
Leslie Jones uses debut on 'The Daily Show' to call out Biden and his Corvette
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Titanic Reenactment Split
Pivotal 'Titanic' scene reenacted to disprove theory about the film
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
janelle monae vpx
'Glass Onion' actress talks about the challenge of her role
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jared Jeffries Price Is Right Car 1
See huge former NBA player win small car on game show
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL late night biden classified documents 1
Late night hosts react to classified documents found at Biden's former office
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe confronts Skip Bayless about tweet made after Damar Hamlin collapsed
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
ed norton finding your roots
'You want to die': Edward Norton learns details about slaves one of his ancestors owned
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Late night Kevin McCarthy house speaker vote
Late night hosts react to McCarthy's failure to win House vote for speaker
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Representative-elect George Santos (R-NY) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Wade Vandervort / AFP) (Photo by WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images)
Maggie Haberman says George Santos coverage is a 'death of local media' story. Here's why
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY: News anchor Barbara Walters is photographed in her New York office for USA Today. (Photo by Todd Plitt/Contour by Getty Images)
Look back at some of Barbara Walters' biggest moments
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jill Dougherty Viktor Bout Split FILE
Expert calls out 'bizarre' comments by Viktor Bout on Russian TV
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Martin Short and Steve Martin 2
SNL: Steve Martin and Martin Short eulogize each other
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Trevor Noah last show
See how Trevor Noah ended his 7 year run on 'The Daily Show'
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

DirecTV has dropped Newsmax, a right-wing TV network, from its channel lineup over a carriage fee dispute.

In a statement, DirecTV said that it wanted “continue to offer the network,” but the channel’s demands for carriage fee increases would have led to “significantly higher costs that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base.” Newsmax disappeared from the lineup early Tuesday morning affecting 13 million customers that use DirecTV’s satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

“We continually evaluate the most relevant programming to provide our customers and expect to fill this available channel with new content,” DirecTV said. Newsmax noted it offers its feed for free on its website, on YouTube and on multiple streaming platforms such as Roku, so viewers with DirecTV service will still be able to watch. Other carriers also continue to carry Newsmax.

Newsmax responded to getting the boot by accusing DirecTV of bias and censorship.

“This is a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax,” CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a statement that was posted on Newsmax’s website. “The most extreme liberal channels, even with tiny ratings, get fees from AT&T’s DirecTV, but Newsmax and [One American News] need to be deplatformed.”

Former President Donald Trump also responded, writing on his Truth Social platform that it’s a “big blow to the Republican Party, and to America itself.”

Last year, One America News, the right-wing conspiracy channel favored by Trump, was also dropped by DirecTV – because of its promotion of misinformation, not because of a carriage fee dispute.

The move was a significant blow to the fringe outlet because about 90% of the channel’s revenue came from subscriber fees paid by AT&T-owned platforms, which had included DirecTV until it was sold to TPG last year.

Through the years, OAN has promoted conspiracy theories and outright lies on a number of issues, including the results of the 2020 presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic. Trump favored the network because it was willing to advance his election misinformation.