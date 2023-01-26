Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41 - Source: CNN
Top business news 17 videos
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab invisible house
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sièges avion bannière
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A shopper checks eggs before he purchases at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Anyone going to buy a dozen eggs these days will have to be ready to pay up because the lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to prices more than doubling over the past year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Egg prices soar as shortage linked to deadly virus
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
'Sober bar' owner says she's struggling to meet unprecedented demands
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
empty restaurant
Why small business owners may not feel inflation ease
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Closeup shot of blue fire from domestic kitchen hob. Gas cooker with burning flames propane gas.
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
powell thumb sweden
Powell explains why the Fed will not 'promote a greener economy'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
Congress passed new retirement savings rules. Here's what they mean for you
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

Newly unsealed bankruptcy documents revealed thousands of creditors to whom FTX owes money after the once-mighty crypto exchange collapsed in November.

Wall Street heavyweights including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were named in the creditor list, which includes businesses, charities, individuals and other entities in a 116-page document filed late Wednesday. FTX is now at the center of a massive fraud investigation.

Also included in the creditors list are media companies, such as the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, commercial airliners, including American, United, Southwest and Spirit, as well as several Big Tech players, including Netflix, Apple and Meta.

In a statement, Goldman Sachs said that it has not filed a claim against FTX.

“This type of creditor matrix is prepared by the debtors for the purpose of providing notice to interested parties in a bankruptcy proceeding and is not necessarily evidence of a creditor relationship,” a spokesperson for the bank said.

The FTX website on a laptop computer arranged in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. FTX Group named a slate of new independent directors to oversee the collapsed crypto empire and said its bankruptcy may involve more than a million creditors.
The FTX website on a laptop computer arranged in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. FTX Group named a slate of new independent directors to oversee the collapsed crypto empire and said its bankruptcy may involve more than a million creditors.
Angel Garcia/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Collapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors

The document doesn’t disclose the amount or nature of the debt, and names of individual creditors — mostly customers who deposited funds on FTX — remain redacted at FTX’s request. Inclusion on the creditor list doesn’t necessarily mean the parties had an FTX account.

FTX is believed to have more than a million creditors, the top 50 of whom are collectively owed more than $3 billion.

The crypto platform was once of the most popular crypto exchanges on the planet, fueled by celebrity endorsements and high-profile partnerships with sports teams. It marketed itself as a beginner-friendly crypto platform, allowing customers to deposit fiat currency and trade it for digital assets. But FTX came unraveled in November as speculation about its balance sheet sparked investor panic. In the midst of a liquidity crisis, the company filed for bankruptcy, leaving customers in limbo.

Federal prosecutors investigating FTX say that its founder and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, orchestrated a massive fraud by stealing customer funds to cover losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research. They also accuse him of using stolen money to buy luxury real estate and contribute to US poltical campaigns.

Bankman-Fried, who was indicted in December and remains under house arrest at his parents’ California home, pleaded not guilty to eight criminal counts earlier this month. He has repeatedly denied committing fraud, and is scheduled to go to trial in October.

Two of his former business partners have pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges and are cooperating with prosecutors from the Southern District of New York. Both associates have implicated Bankman-Fried in the alleged crimes.