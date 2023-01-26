A protester jumps on a banner of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the protest in Stockholm on January 21.
Christine Olsson/TT News Agency/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

The Swedish government was complicit in the burning of the Quran at a protest in Stockholm last weekend, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu reportedly said Thursday.

Increased tensions between the two countries come at a time when Sweden is relying on Turkey to support its bid for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) military alliance, of which Turkey is a member, in the light of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Çavuşoğlu blamed the Swedish government after police in the capital Stockholm authorized the demonstration by right-wing politician Rasmus Paludan, and held it responsible for the burning of the Islamic holy book, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Turkish-Swedish relations suffered a major blow last week after the rally outside the city’s Turkish Embassy last Saturday at which anti-immigration politician Paludan set a copy of the Quran alight.

The incident sparked anger in the Turkish capital, Ankara, where protesters took to the streets and burned the Swedish flag outside the Swedish embassy in response.

A participant jumps onto a banner showing a portrait of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a demonstration organised by The Kurdish Democratic Society Center against the Turkish President and Sweden's NATO bid in Stockholm on January 21, 2023. - Sweden needs Turkey's consent to join NATO. Both countries dropped decades of military non-alignment last year when they applied to join the Western defence alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ankara says any progress depends on Swedish steps to extradite people it accuses of terrorism or of having played a part in the 2016 coup attempt against Erdogan. Turkey argues that Sweden has not done enough to crack down on Kurdish groups that Ankara views as "terrorist." - Sweden OUT (Photo by Christine OLSSON / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by CHRISTINE OLSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)
Christine Olsson/TT News Agency/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking Thursday, Çavuşoğlu said the Swedish government had “taken part in this crime by allowing this vile act” to go ahead, according to Anadolu.

The foreign minister described the incident as a “racist attack” that had nothing to do with freedom of thought, the agency said.

Çavuşoğlu advised Sweden to “demine” its path to NATO membership or risk ruining its chance by “stepping on those mines,” Anadolu reported.

Earlier this week, Ankara called for a February meeting between Turkey, Sweden and Finland to be postponed, according to Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber, which cited unnamed diplomatic sources.

Finland is also applying to join NATO, along with its Nordic neighbor, after Moscow’s assault on Ukraine sparked renewed security concern across the region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (center), NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (third from left), Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (fifth from left), Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson (sixth from left) and other officials attend a signing ceremony of a memorandum on the Nordic countries' NATO bids in Madrid, Spain on June 28.
Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Anadolu reported Thursday that the meeting around Sweden and Finland’s NATO applications was postponed in light of the current “unhealthy political environment.”

The three countries have met in the past under the “trilateral memorandum” to discuss Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership requests.

Ankara also canceled Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson’s planned trip to Turkey in the wake of the incident.

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but all 30 member states, including Turkey, must approve their bids.

Turkey has said Sweden in particular must first take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and a group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

CNN’s Mostafa Salem and Hande Atay Alam contributed to this report.