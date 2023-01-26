CNN —

There’s a great deal of conversation recently about celebrities using Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss.

Chelsea Handler is now sharing that she was one such celeb, though she wasn’t initially aware of it.

During a recent conversation on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Handler said her “anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody.”

“I didn’t even know I was on it,” Handler recalled. “She said, ‘If you ever want to drop five pounds this is good.’”

Ozempic is one of the drugs that has gained popularity via social media as effective for quick weight loss. But that has led to complaints that it’s causing shortages for those who need it as part of their treatment for Type 2 diabetes.

Handler said during the podcast that she injected herself with the drug after she came back from being on vacation in Spain. Days later, she went to lunch with a friend who noted that she wasn’t planning on eating as she was currently on Ozempic.

“And I was like, ‘I’m kind of nauseous too,’ but I had just come back from Spain and was jet-lagged,” Handler recalled.

She said that when her friend asked her if she was sure she wasn’t taking Ozempic, Handler informed her that no, she was taking semaglutide.

Her friend then told her that semaglutide the same medication as Ozempic, Handler said, adding that she’s no longer taking it as she believes it’s “irresponsible” to do so.

“I’m an irresponsible drug user, but I’m not gonna take a diabetic drug” Handler said. “I tried it and I’m not gonna do that. That’s not for me.”