US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2 year ban
02:31 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2 year ban
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
late night biden home docs
Late night hosts caught making the same joke over latest White House drama
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BBC Sex Noise Prank 1
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
leslie biden split
Leslie Jones uses debut on 'The Daily Show' to call out Biden and his Corvette
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Titanic Reenactment Split
Pivotal 'Titanic' scene reenacted to disprove theory about the film
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
janelle monae vpx
'Glass Onion' actress talks about the challenge of her role
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jared Jeffries Price Is Right Car 1
See huge former NBA player win small car on game show
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL late night biden classified documents 1
Late night hosts react to classified documents found at Biden's former office
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe confronts Skip Bayless about tweet made after Damar Hamlin collapsed
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
ed norton finding your roots
'You want to die': Edward Norton learns details about slaves one of his ancestors owned
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Late night Kevin McCarthy house speaker vote
Late night hosts react to McCarthy's failure to win House vote for speaker
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Representative-elect George Santos (R-NY) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Wade Vandervort / AFP) (Photo by WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images)
Maggie Haberman says George Santos coverage is a 'death of local media' story. Here's why
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY: News anchor Barbara Walters is photographed in her New York office for USA Today. (Photo by Todd Plitt/Contour by Getty Images)
Look back at some of Barbara Walters' biggest moments
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jill Dougherty Viktor Bout Split FILE
Expert calls out 'bizarre' comments by Viktor Bout on Russian TV
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Martin Short and Steve Martin 2
SNL: Steve Martin and Martin Short eulogize each other
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Trevor Noah last show
See how Trevor Noah ended his 7 year run on 'The Daily Show'
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Nine minutes after Meta announced that it will allow Donald Trump back on its platforms, the disgraced ex-president was on his own Truth Social app posting about supposed election fraud in the 2020 election.

It’s nothing unusual for Trump. A research report published earlier this month by the watchdog group Accountable Tech found that Trump had written more than 200 posts containing “harmful election-related disinformation” since he was banished from Meta’s platforms.

But now, once again, Trump is Meta’s problem. The social media giant announced on Wednesday, unsurprisingly, that Trump will be permitted back on Facebook and Instagram, setting the stage for some thorny content moderation calls in the weeks, months, and years ahead.

And those content moderation calls are likely to be contentious.

For instance, a Meta spokesperson said Trump will be permitted to attack the results of the 2020 election without facing consequences from the company. However, the spokesperson said, if Trump were to cast doubt on an upcoming election — like, the 2024 presidential race — the social giant will take action. In those cases, Meta might limit the distribution of the violative post or restrict access to advertising tools.

A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. Sign up for the daily digest chronicling the evolving media landscape here.

But attacks on the 2020 election will only serve to cast doubt on the integrity of future elections. And Meta will undoubtedly face scrutiny for its high-stakes decisions on the issue as Trump inevitably approaches the line.

But this is only one aspect of the murky content moderation waters that Meta will find itself in. As Accountable Tech noted in its report, Trump has posted a number of things in recent years on Truth Social that would seemingly violate the company’s community standards. Accountable Tech found that Trump had attacked racial minorities (remember when he posted that racist attack last year on Elaine Chao?) and amplified the deranged QAnon conspiracy theory to his followers more than 100 times.

And then there will surely be reprehensible, antidemocratic comments that Trump will make on Facebook that perhaps don’t outright violate the company rules, despite how ugly they may be, but which ignite outrage and throw Meta into the spotlight. For example, last week, Trump raged on Truth Social that he believed the reporters, and perhaps editors, of Politico’s scoop on the leaked Roe v. Wade decision should be jailed until they disclose their source(s).

Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, previewed how the company will respond to those sorts of nasty posts when he — and notably not Mark Zuckerberg — announced the return of Trump. Clegg argued that “the fact is people will always say all kinds of things on the internet.”

“We default to letting people speak, even when what they have to say is distasteful or factually wrong,” Clegg added. “Democracy is messy and people should be able to make their voices heard. We believe it is both necessary and possible to draw a line between content that is harmful and should be removed, and content that, however distasteful or inaccurate, is part of the rough and tumble of life in a free society.”