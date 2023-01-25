gupta screengrab vpx
Will approaching winter mean new Covid-19 surge?
04:20 - Source: CNN
Coronavirus 15 videos
gupta screengrab vpx
Will approaching winter mean new Covid-19 surge?
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china corona nyc
Artist wears 27 hazmat suits to protest China's policies
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hong kong tourism
See how Hong Kong is trying to revitalize itself after Covid-19
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Late night Joe Biden
See late night reactions to President Biden claiming pandemic over
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Patient using video game treatment long haul covid gupta pkg vpx
Dr. Gupta: This treatment for 'brain fog' from long-Covid just might surprise you
04:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joe rogan aaron rogers covid vaccination orig mg_00000000.png
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan why he didn't get vaccinated for Covid
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BARTLETT, ILLINOIS - MAY 01: Seven-year-old Hamza Haqqani, a 2nd grade student at Al-Huda Academy, uses a computer to participate in an E-learning class with his teacher and classmates while at his home on May 01, 2020 in Bartlett, Illinois. Al-Huda Academy, an Islam based private school that teaches pre-school through the 6th grade students, has had to adopt an E-learning program to finish the school year after all schools in the state were forced to cancel classes in an attempt to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
How Covid upended children's lives
10:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hotez vpx
'Wasn't too surprising': Doctor reacts to Biden's positive Covid test
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail wuhan market 1
New studies suggest Covid-19 likely originated from Wuhan wet market
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Fauci gives update on Biden's Covid-19 infection
05:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
doctor jonathan reiner
'This was entirely predictable': Doctor on Biden testing positive for Covid-19
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jill Biden
Jill Biden speaks out after President Biden contracts Covid-19
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brian china economic crisis wang 0715
'I'm losing my mind': Chinese depositor loses life savings in bank
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: A man is asked to cough into his arm as part of testing for COVID-19, by a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in Skid Row, amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 at one nearby Skid Row homeless shelter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Doctor: Covid-19 BA.5 variant is highly transmissible
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fauci
Dr. Fauci explains why new BA.5 subvariant is concerning
04:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

The updated boosters are cutting the risk that a person will get sick from Covid-19 by about half, even against infections caused by the rapidly spreading XBB.1.5 subvariant.

The studies, conducted by researchers at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are one of the first looks at how the bivalent boosters have continued to work in the real world as the virus has evolved. The data shows that the boosters are continuing to offer substantial protection against currently circulating variants.

The near real-time data was collected by Increased Community Access To Testing program, which administers Covid-19 tests through pharmacies. It includes results for adults receiving tests at participating pharmacies from December 1, 2022 to January 13, 2023.

Out of nearly 30,000 test results included in the analysis, more than 13,000 (47%), were positive for Covid-19.

More people who tested negative had gotten an updated, bivalent booster compared with those who tested positive.

The study results show that the updated boosters are most effective for younger adults.

For adults between the ages of 18 and 49, the boosters cut the odds of getting a symptomatic infection caused by the BA.5 subvariant by 52%, and it cut the odds of getting an infection caused by XBB or XBB.1.5 by 49%. For adults ages 50 to 64, the new boosters cut the odds of getting sick with Covid-19 by 43% for BA.5 and 40% for XBB subvariants. For those age 65 and older, the boosters cut the odds of an infection with symptoms by 37% and 43% for BA.5 and XBB subvariants, respectively.

The study authors saw little evidence of waning effectiveness two to three months after people got their shots.

The study authors said that these are just estimates of how well the vaccines are protecting people against an infection that brings on symptoms like cough or fever. They are probably working even better against more severe outcomes like hospitalization and death.

“What we know from past experience is generally that the vaccines protect better against more severe disease. So these are estimates for symptomatic infection and we would expect that similar estimates for hospitalization and death would be higher,” lead study author Ruth Link-Gelles, a senior epidemiologist at the CDC, said in a news briefing on Wednesday.

Link-Gelles cautioned that these vaccine effectiveness numbers are averages. Because everyone is unique in terms of their underlying health, their past exposure to the virus, and other factors, these estimates of vaccine effectiveness may not apply on an individual level. She said it’s important to think of them on population level.

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

To hasten the study results to the public, the researchers used a shortcut to estimate which Covid-19 infections were caused by the BA.5 subvariant and which were caused by the newer XBB recombinant subvariant and its XBB.1.5 sublineage.

Test results use a series of probes, or markers, to identify a positive case. Some variants of the virus that causes Covid-19 have mutations in their spike protein that causes one of the test markers to fail. This is called an S-gene target failure.

In the study, test results that showed an S-gene target failure were considered to be an infection caused by a BA.5 subvariant. Those that were S-gene target positive, were considered to be caused by the XBB or XBB.1.5 sublineage.