Barcelona Femení have made history by becoming the first football team to win 50 consecutive league games.

It achieved the unprecedented feat by thrashing Levante Las Planas 7-0 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Wednesday – the team still hasn’t lost at its home stadium since it opened in 2019.

Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala scored a hattrick, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević scored two while Vicky López and Mariona Caldentey each grapped second-half goals as Barcelona wrapped up an emphatic victory.

The Catalan club’s dominance stretches back to June 2021 when it lost 4-3 away to Atlético Madrid.

Since then, the team has scored 247 goals – which is an average of just under five per game – and conceded only 19.

Under head coach Jonatan Giráldez, Barcelona won every league game last season and is currently unbeaten in its recent campaign – sitting four points clear atop the table having played two less games.

Despite its brilliant league form, Barcelona has lost this season in the Women’s Champions League.

It was easily beaten in the group stages by German side Bayern Munich 3-1 in December but the defeat hasn’t impacted their league form in the new year.

The team’s free flowing football and array of talent has attracted record crowds.

In March 2022, history was made as 91,553 fans packed into Camp Nou – the largest football stadium in Europe – to watch the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinal between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Aitana Bonmati of FC Barcelona takes a photo with fans following their victory in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Real Madrid at Camp Nou on March 30, 2022, Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The attendance was the biggest to ever watch a women’s football match, and Barcelona certainly made the most of the home support by winning 5-2 against its Madrid rival.

Barcelona is currently in a dispute with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over fielding an apparently ineligible player in the Copa de la Reina this season.

It faces expulsion from the tournament, according to reports, but says it will appeal the decision.

“FC Barcelona announces that the Club is to continue to fight for the Women’s team’s rights after they were sanctioned by the Competition Committee for fielding an ineligible line-up, with an appeal to be presented in due course,” the club said in a statement.

“Should the sanction not be revoked on appeal, FC Barcelona will take every possible action, as it is considered that the line-up ended up being deemed ineligible due to technicalities in this case.”