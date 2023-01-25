job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 16 videos
job report
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Taylor Swift ticketmaster
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
raising chickens backyard vpx
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frankensons thumb
How a food review TikTok saved a struggling restaurant
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab invisible house
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
sièges avion bannière
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A shopper checks eggs before he purchases at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Anyone going to buy a dozen eggs these days will have to be ready to pay up because the lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to prices more than doubling over the past year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Egg prices soar as shortage linked to deadly virus
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
'Sober bar' owner says she's struggling to meet unprecedented demands
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
empty restaurant
Why small business owners may not feel inflation ease
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Closeup shot of blue fire from domestic kitchen hob. Gas cooker with burning flames propane gas.
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
powell thumb sweden
Powell explains why the Fed will not 'promote a greener economy'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Senior mature business woman holding paper bill using calculator, old lady managing account finance, calculating money budget tax, planning banking loan debt pension payment sit at home kitchen table.
Congress passed new retirement savings rules. Here's what they mean for you
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
London CNN  — 

Amazon workers at a warehouse in central England went on strike Wednesday, the first time employees of the US tech giant have walked out in the country.

About 300 of 1,000 workers at the Coventry fulfillment center are protesting Amazon’s 5% pay increase last year, which is well below the rise in the cost of living.

The price of food and energy has surged in the United Kingdom, pushing consumer prices up 10.5% in the 12 months to December. That’s unleashed the biggest wave of industrial action in the country in decades as workers across the economy see their living standards plunge. The average UK wage this year is set to drop to 2006 levels once inflation is taken into account.

Amazon’s pay increase lifted the hourly rate for workers at Coventry to £10.50 ($12.92). That leaves it just a shade above the national minimum wage for people aged 23 and over of £10.42 ($12.83) starting in April.

Workers are asking for £15 ($18.49) an hour, which the GMB union said would be in line with pay at Amazon in the United States. Starting pay for warehouse workers in the United States averages over $19 an hour after the company’s latest raise in September.

A workspace inside Building 21 at the Microsoft Campus in Redmond, Washington, on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
A workspace inside Building 21 at the Microsoft Campus in Redmond, Washington, on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg/Getty Images

How Big Tech's pandemic bubble burst

“They’re taking on one of the world’s biggest companies to fight for a decent standard of living,” GMB senior organizer Stuart Richards said in a statement. “After six months of ignoring all requests to listen to workers’ concerns, GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to do the right thing and give workers a proper pay rise.”

A spokesperson for Amazon, which does not expect the strike to impact deliveries, said the company is “proud to offer competitive pay,” which starts at £10.50 to £11.45 ($12.92 to $14.09) per hour depending on location.

“Employees are also offered comprehensive benefits that are worth thousands more,” including private medical insurance, subsidized meals and an employee discount, the spokesperson said.

The strike comes as employees in the United States continue to organize and push for collective bargaining rights.

Amazon employees at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, made history last year when they voted to form the first-ever labor union at one of the company’s US facilities. Amazon has refused to formally recognize or bargain with the Amazon Labor Union, which was recently certified by regulators.

Amazon, like other large tech companies, has been trying to reduce its labor costs, pointing to the darkening global economic outlook. After going on a hiring spree during the pandemic, the company announced earlier this month that it will lay off more than 18,000 employees.

“Companies that last a long time go through different phases,” CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to workers. “They’re not in heavy people expansion mode every year.”

— Catherine Thorbecke and Hanna Ziady contributed reporting.