F1 driver Lewis Hamilton details 'traumatizing' racist abuse he says he suffered at school

(CNN) Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has detailed the "traumatizing" racist abuse which he says he suffered at school during an episode of Jess Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast released on Monday.

"School was the most traumatizing and most difficult part of my life. I was already being bullied at the age of six," the Mercedes driver said.

"At that particular school, I was one of three kids of color and just bigger, stronger, bullying kids were throwing me around a lot of the time," the Mercedes driver said.

"And the constant jabs, the things that are either thrown at you, like bananas, or people that would use the N-word just so relaxed. People calling you half-caste and not knowing where you fit in. That was difficult," he added.

"In my [secondary] school, there were six or seven Black kids out of 1,200 kids, and three of us were put outside the headmasters' office all the time," Hamilton continued.

Read More