justin bieber ramsay hunt syndrome
Video: Justin Bieber explains his medical condition to fans
01:22 - Source: CNN
Film & TV 16 videos
justin bieber ramsay hunt syndrome
Video: Justin Bieber explains his medical condition to fans
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Blumhouse heads: Horror's 'not going away' at the box office
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
M3GAN Doll Trailer 3
Horror film's creepy dancing villain is freaking people out
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap late night clip 3 thumb 16x9
Last laughs for late night TV?
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Brendan Gleeson and Collin Farrell
'SNL' recap: Brendan Gleeson hosts, high school seniors, Disney's new Ariel
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Constance Wu attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Actress details sexual harassment on sitcom set
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Teller monologue 1
Watch Miles Teller's 'SNL' home video
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 28: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Late night hosts mock fan's name after missing Aaron Judge's home run ball
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Trevor Noah
See why Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Jeopardy Answer Change
What is ticked off?: 'Jeopardy!' fans upset over potential change
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL departures vpx
Why 'SNL' will look different this season
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Selma Blair DWTS
Selma Blair stuns in 'Dancing with the Stars' debut
01:07
Now playing
- Source: HLN
Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023.
'Racism is real': CNN reporter on new 'Little Mermaid' backlash
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
late night jetblue
Late night hosts roast JetBlue's deal to buy Spirit
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe
Ana de Armas transforms into Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's 'Blonde'
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
reed hastings netflix vault 2002
'Sexy as a tortoise': Netflix's founder describes its early success in 2002
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his publishing and artist royalties from his song catalog, adding himself to a growing list of pop stars who have inked rights deals.

Bieber sold his catalog to Hipgnosis, the music rights investment company announced Tuesday.

“Justin is truly a once in a generation artist and that is reflected and acknowledged by the magnitude of this deal,” Bieber’s longtime manager, Scooter Braun, said in a statement. “For 15 years I have been grateful to witness this journey and today I am happy for all those involved. Justin’s greatness is just beginning.”

Bieber’s publicist did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The deal is valued at $200 million, according to Billboard. Rolling Stone called the sale the largest of any artist of Bieber’s generation.

Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Stevie Nicks, Justin Timberlake, Sting and many others have recently sold the rights to their royalties. Warner Music Group also purchased late British rock star David Bowie’s entire catalog spanning six decades.

Springsteen’s deal was worth about $550 million. Other artists’ catalogues have reportedly sold for an amount closer to Bieber’s haul.

Many artists at the end of 2021 had rushed to sell their rights before the Biden Administration allowed capital gains taxes to increase, Hannah Karp, editorial director at Billboard, told CNN last year. Others, particularly artists nearing the end of the careers, opted to sell their rights for estate planning purposes, Karp said.

But some younger artists like Bieber have begun selling, too. Imagine Dragons sold their catalog to Concord Music Publishing in August. Shakira stuck a deal announced this month with Hipgnosis Songs Fund for her entire catalog, which includes hits like “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Whenever, Wherever,” and “She Wolf.”

But Taylor Swift is taking the opposite tactic, fighting to maintain creative control and rerecording some of her songs to gain publishing rights to her music.

– CNN’s Chloe Melas contributed to this report