Recently retired Gareth Bale set to compete at PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Published 6:32 AM EST, Tue January 24, 2023
<strong>Adam Sandler: </strong>Who else could begin a list of celebrity golfers? As the star of one of the sport's most memorable movies, Sandler has continued the<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/25/golf/snappy-gilmore-one-handed-golf-tiktok-eliezer-paul-gindiri-spc-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> "Happy Gilmore</a>" legacy with a host of Pro-Am appearances. Even the film's antagonist <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/01/golf/happy-gilmore-celebrates-25-year-anniversary-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Shooter McGavin</a>, played by Christopher McDonald, is still a regular face on the fairways.
Al Messerschmidt / Getty Images
<strong>Michael Jordan:</strong> Any sports fan who has watched "The Last Dance" will know MJ's passion for golf is well-documented. As a college junior, the future NBA legend became hooked after playing a round with fellow University of North Carolina alumni -- and future PGA Championship winner -- Davis Love III. In 2019, Jordan opened his very own course in Florida, The Grove XXIII -- the roman numerals a nod to his iconic No. 23 jersey.
Isaac Brekken / Getty Images
<strong>Justin Timberlake</strong>: The singer and actor has been bringing "SexyBack" to golf for decades. Pictures of JT strutting his stuff at tournaments date back to 2002, and he is a common face at the PGA Tour's Pebble Beach Pro-Am events.
Matt Sullivan / Getty Images
<strong>Catherine Zeta-Jones:</strong> The academy-award winning Welsh actress has competed at Pro-Am's across the globe alongside fellow acting -- and golfing -- husband, Michael Douglas. Reportedly playing off a 22-handicap, the Chicago star told one British talk show host in 2016 that if Douglas fails to clear the ladies tee with his drives, he has to take his pants off as a forfeit.
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
<strong>Tom Brady:</strong> One of many NFL players known to enjoy swapping the gridiron for the four-iron, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is a keen golfer. After two defeats, Brady finally registered his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/02/golf/the-match-brady-rodgers-nfl-golf-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">first "The Match" victory</a> in June after pairing with Aaron Rodgers to defeat Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the all-quarterback, sixth edition of the event [pictured].
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images for The Match
<strong>Macklemore:</strong> Taking his audacious style from the Thrift Shop to the fairways, the Grammy-award winning rapper is a keen player with his very own golf clothing line, Bogey Boys. Last year, he spoke with CNN about his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/videos/sports/2021/05/28/macklemore-golf-obsession-bogey-boys-living-golf-spt-intl-spc.cnn" target="_blank">"scary addiction"</a> to the game.
Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images
<strong>Jessica Alba:</strong> The Hollywood actress is a known golf enthusiast, and in 2014 went searching for an Alba-tross at the Mission Hills Celebrity golf Pro-Am on the Southern Chinese island of Hainan [pictured].
Xaume Olleros / AFP via Getty Images
<strong>Niall Horan:</strong> There's only One Direction the ball is going when the Irish singer-songwriter is at the tee. A regular presence at DP World Tour events, the former boy band star is the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/12/golf/brendan-lawlor-disability-golf-prince-harry-spt-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank">founder</a> of the Modest! Golf Management agency.
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
<strong>Tom Holland: </strong>Part-time web-slinger, full-time golf swinger -- the "Spider-Man" lead is a self-confessed golf addict. The English actor has made no secret of his love for the game as a stress release from Hollywood life, and surprised onlookers with some booming drives at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am in 2021 [pictured].
Warren Little / Getty Images
<strong>Stephen Curry:</strong> The three-point king of the NBA is also a highly-proficient par-three shooter. An avid golfer and regular Pro-Am competitor, in April the Golden State Warriors icon launched an <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/27/golf/nba-steph-curry-underrated-golf-tour-spc-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">all-expenses paid golf tour</a> for underrepresented young players.
Isaiah Vazquez / Clarkson Creative / Getty Images
<strong>Celine Dion:</strong> Her iconic theme for a film about a sinking ship is known worldwide, but her penchant for sinking putts is one of the less well-known aspects of the Canadian singer's glittering life. Alongside late husband René Angélil, Dion owned Le Mirage Golf Club in Terrebonne, Quebec, for 23 years before announcing its sale in 2020.
Sam Levi/WireImage/WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>Miles Teller:</strong> The "Whiplash" star won plaudits for his charismatic performance as Rooster in 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick," and the actor looked to have channeled that same energy into a compelling showing at the American Century Championship at Tahoe in July [pictured].
Isaiah Vazquez / Clarkson Creative / Getty Images
<strong>Alice Cooper:</strong> Widely regarded as one of the most talented celebrity golfers, the former rock star is as menacing a sight for competitors as he was on stage. Cooper has authored multiple books on the game, including "Golf Monster: How a Wild Rock'n'roll Life Led to a Serious Golf Addiction," in which he claims he is on the course 300 days a year.
Warren Little / Getty Images
<strong>Kathryn Newton:</strong> She shot to fame with roles in "Big Little Lies" and "Paranormal Activity," but the American actress almost shot her way to the LPGA Tour as a highly-talented young player. Growing up on a course in Florida, Newton broke several high-school golfing records and had planned to attempt qualification for the 2012 US Open, before pulling out due to acting commitments.
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
<strong>Meat Loaf:</strong> Flying down the fairway Like a Bat Out of Hell, the rock front-man has played several celebrity golf events, including the televised, Ryder Cup-style All Star Cup at Celtic Manor, Wales in 2006, where his American side suffered defeat to Team Europe [pictured].
Sandy Young / Getty Images
CNN  — 

Just two weeks after retiring from football, Gareth Bale has confirmed he will be back competing with a ball at his feet next month – albeit a much smaller one.

A well-known golf enthusiast, the Welsh icon is set to tee off at the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California after announcing his involvement in an Instagram post on Monday.

The 33-year-old will compete as part of a 156-player celebrity field alongside a professional group of the same number at the event, which runs from January 30 to February 5.

World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick are among the pro-golfers competing for the $9,000,000 professional purse, with Tom Hoge seeking to defend his 2022 title.

Bale will be one of the biggest names at a tournament renowned for featuring the most-famed celebrity golfers, with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, actor Jason Bateman and rapper Macklemore confirmed to feature.

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Rapper Macklemore plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 05, 2020 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
From the Thrift Shop to the golf course: Macklemore's love of the game
06:01 - Source: CNN

Earlier this month, Bale called time on a stellar 16-year playing career that saw him become a Welsh national hero and one of the most decorated footballers in the modern game.

Having signed for Real Madrid for a then world-record transfer fee in 2013, Bale won five Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles during his time at the club, playing an integral role in much of that success.

Yet his glittering spell in the Spanish capital was soured by a strained relationship with local supporters and media. After helping Wales qualify for the European Championships in 2019, Bale faced a backlash from Real Madrid fans for celebrating with a flag that suggested he preferred representing his country and playing golf ahead of starring for Los Blancos.

Bale and Wales celebrate qualification to Euro 2020.
Athena Pictures/Getty Images

“Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order,” the flag read, spurring calls from some Madrid fans for Bale to leave the club. Bale eventually left Madrid in the summer of 2022, joining Los Angeles FC and helping them to their first MLS Cup triumph in November.

Regularly documenting his love of golf on Instagram, Bale announced in December the opening of his second Par59 mini-golf bar in Bristol, England, adding to the first in his hometown of Cardiff.

