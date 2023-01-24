Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 25, 2023

We’re going to begin this Wednesday with the latest news on Ticketmaster. The company promotes itself as a way to buy and sell tickets online for concerts, sports, and theater events. But, is Ticketmaster a monopoly? A hearing on Capitol Hill this week will ask if the company’s practices are harming consumers and if anything should be done about it. Then, we’ll be talking about the future of work. With more companies now requiring employees to work from the office, what does this mean for the future of remote and hybrid jobs?

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10