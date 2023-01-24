Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite SAD lamp, discounted Anecdote Candles and savings on an affordable silk pillowcase we like. All that and more below.

Anecdote Candles Last Chance Sale Anecdote Beat the winter blues with some aromatic ambiance courtesy of Anecdote Candles. Right now, the brand is offering many of its seasonal scents up to 40% off during its Last Chance Sale. Stock up and save on all your favorites before the sale is over.

Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum $400 $250 at Best Buy Shark With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Cordless Pro can tackle all types of messes with ease. This convertible vacuum boasts an infrared sensor to detect invisible dirt, self-cleaning brushroll, odor neutralizing technology and powerful suction, helping you effectively deep-clean your home. Today only, the lightweight vac is $150 off at Best Buy.

Best Tested WD MyPassport SSD (1 TB) $200 $90 at Amazon Amazon Right now, you can save over $100 on our top pick for the best external hard drive. It’s never a bad time to secure your data, and My Passport has enough space to store all your files, packing close to 100,000 photo files, or in our testers’ case, two backups of their entire library. Get up to 61% off, depending on the capacity you need.

Best Tested Verilux HappyLight Luxe $80 $63 at Amazon Amazon Winter blues got you feeling down? Our pick for the best SAD light therapy lamp, the Verilux HappyLight Luxe is just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen. It’s sleek, slim, packable and stable, and its well-thought-out controls make customizing the experience a pleasure.

Best Tested MYK Pillowcase $22 From $17 at Amazon Alex Arpaia/CNN Underscored Silk pillowcases offer myriad benefits for your hair and skin, but they typically don’t come cheap. Fortunately, our favorite budget option is even more affordable when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. The MYK Silk Natural Silk Pillowcase, featuring silk on one side and cotton on the other, offers a soft and comfortable place to lay your head.

More deals to shop

• The full-size, full featured Logitech MX Keys earned our top spot in keyboard testing, thanks to its terrific typing experience, easy device switching and simple customization. Right now, the keyboard is almost $30 off at Best Buy.

• A set of two Eufy floodlights — outfitted with cameras and two-way audio — is 41% off at Amazon right now.

• Clip the on-page coupon for a nice discount on our favorite budget portable speaker, the Tribit Stormbox Micro.

• Precise and long-lasting, this NYX eyeliner was one of our favorites in testing — and right now it’s just $7.

• We like these affordable linen sheets, and right now they’re even easier on the budget thanks to a clipped on-page coupon at Amazon.

• Even though it’s chilly outside, it’s not a bad idea to prepare for warmer weather with one of our favorite cooling fans, the Honeywell QuietSet tower fan.

• The Steelseries Apex Pro, which earned the top pick spot in our ranking of the best gaming keyboards, is matching its lowest price right now.

• Cozy leisure wear and more is discounted during this archive sale at Richer Poorer.

• Track your fitness progress with an Amazon Halo device, now up to half off.

• Lightweight yet durable, the GoPro Hero11 Black Mini is $250 off during this flash sale.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Sheertex Anniversary Sale Sheertex Sheertex’s unbreakable tights have reached cult status for their extreme durability, and now you can shop a bunch of their bestsellers for up to 60% off. From minimalist classics to colorful shapewear to patterned stockings, these tights promise to be a pair that’ll last more than a season. Shop this sale now before it ends and get the Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights for just $35, the lowest price we’ve seen.

Best Tested Brightline Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush $30 $23 at Amazon Brightline Upgrade your oral hygiene without breaking the bank. The Brightline Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush, our pick for an affordable electric toothbrush, provides a straightforward and effective electric toothbrush experience. Regularly $30, right now you can get our pick for just $23 at Amazon.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler $50 $34 at Amazon Amazon Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool is similar to our pick for best budget hair dryer, but comes in a paddle shape rather than a round brush design. Now under $35 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the styler in months, so grab it on sale now for salon-quality blowouts at home.